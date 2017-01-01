Trump Jr. Is So Sad That He ‘Can't Wait For These 4 Years To Be Over’

“Don can't do any deals, because he'll be overly scrutinized. He just goes to work every day and is miserable.”

Looks like President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections was not only a surprise for the world but also for his own family as, according to close friends, Donald Trump Jr. has had a hard time adapting to life after his father became president.

Apparently, the Trump brothers hate their roles as first sons.

“Eric and Don, they never wanted this,” said a friend.

“Don can't do any deals, because he'll be overly scrutinized. He just goes to work every day and is miserable. You can't bite the hand that feeds you, but he [Don Jr] can't wait for these four years to be over,” said a source while talking to People.

It was further revealed that Trump Jr. heads out to hunt and fish on the weekends in order to escape from the political world and the burden of running a business empire. He is also regularly seen at the Riverside Café in Roscoe, New York.

As much as he wants to “escape” the political environment, he recently landed himself in a controversy that brought him into unwanted spotlight.

Trump Jr., Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner and former election campaign manager Paul Manafort, met with a Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya soon after Trump clinched the Republican presidential nomination last year.

The first son came under fire after he confirmed that he agreed to meet with the lawyer because she claimed to have incriminating information on Hillary Clinton and the Kremlin wanted to help his father win the 2016 presidential election.

Following the release of the damaging emails, Trump Jr. gave an interview to Fox News Host Sean Hannity and said, “In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently.”

While commenting on Trump Jr.’s tone in the interview the source said, “Those are not words normally heard from a Trump.”