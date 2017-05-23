© Reuters

The Difference Between Trump And Obama’s Yad Vashem Notes Says A Lot

by
editors
The stark difference between President Trump and former President Obama’s Yad Vashem notes says a lot about their character.

Donald Trump

Most foreign leaders who visit Israel make it a point to visit the Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, to pay respect to the memories of six million Jews systematically murdered by Nazis during World War II.

President Donald Trump, who is currently on his first foreign trip since assuming the office, also took time out to visit the museum. While there, he participated in the wreath-laying ceremony, lit the museum’s eternal flame and called the atrocities committed during the Holocaust “the most savage crime against God and his children.”

As per tradition, he also signed the museum’s revered “book of remembrance.” Usually, leaders and dignitaries use the opportunity to leave heartfelt messages, however, Trump’s note honestly looks more like something a child would write in a middle-school yearbook than something a grown man, much less the leader of the free world, would write in a guestbook at a Holocaust museum.

“It is a great honor to be here with all my friends— so amazing + will never forget!” Trump wrote in all caps.

Considering it is not even 140 characters, the note could have easily fit into a tweet – and that says a lot.

message written by Trump

The bizarrely upbeat note drew sharp criticism on the internet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More: Trump Pays Tribute To Manchester Victims ‘Murdered By Evil Losers’

Some people also believe Trump added the "never forget" part as an afterthought.

 

Many social media users were quick to compare the note to the one left by then-Senator Barack Obama.

 

 

 

 

 

“I am grateful to Yad Vashem and all of those responsible for this remarkable institution. At a time of great peril and promise, war and strife, we are blessed to have such a powerful reminder of man’s potential for great evil, but also our capacity to rise up from tragedy and remake our world.” Obama had written. “Let our children come here, and know this history, so that they can add their voices to proclaim ‘never again.’ And may we remember those who perished, not only as victims but also as individuals who hoped and loved and dreamed like us, and who have become symbols of the human spirit.”

Here is what Bush wrote:

 

It is also important to note former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush spent nearly about an hour and a half at the memorial center while Trump, who initially planned for the visit to last only 15 minutes, only remained at the museum for about 30 minutes.

The Trump administration has previously come under fire for its own history of Holocaust-denial.

For instance, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Trump released a statement about honoring “victims, survivors (and) heroes of the Holocaust" but did not even acknowledge that Jews were the ones targeted by Nazis.

The commander in chief also lambasted Jews for the wave of anti-Semitic terror attacks across the country and once refused to entertain a Jewish reporter’s question about the threats during a press conference.

Read More: 5 Times Trump Proved He Desperately Needs History Lessons
Tags:
barack obama donald trump hillary clinton holocaust holocaust memorial holocaust museum holocaust survivors israel jerusalem news president donald trump
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.