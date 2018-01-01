Trump's Mental Health Is 'Unraveling,' Psychiatry Professor Warns

“Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency,” she added, while warning, “He’s going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs.”

Thanks to President Donald Trump's impulsive responses to dictators and his impulsive habit of giving childish nicknames to his critics, his mental health has (understandably) been a constant subject of concern among many Americans.

As it turns out, the concern may not be entirely unfounded for a Yale psychiatrist believes the president is “unraveling” and “falling apart under stress.”

Yale University psychiatry professor, Bandy X. Lee, who recently spoke to more than a dozen lawmakers about Trump’s mental health, said in an interview with Politico that Trump's petulant and erratic behavior, both online and offline, indicates he is unable to cope with the pressures of presidency.

He is “going back to conspiracy theories, denying things he has admitted before, his being drawn to violent videos,” Lee told Politico.

“Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency,” she added, while warning, “He’s going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs.”

While Lee clarified she wasn't in a position to "diagnose" the president from afar, she maintained it was important for medical professionals to intervene since Trump's actions not only affect him but also the entire country. Her employer, meanwhile, stated it does "not take positions or issue statements regarding the health or medical condition of public officials."

Incidentally, Lee's analysis was published just when Trump posted a bizarre tweet in which he compared the size of his "nuclear button" with that of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Many found the tweet inappropriate and erratic, considering it was posted by a 71-year-old man, who is currently the leader of the most powerful country in the world.

Lee will address the president's mental health in a meeting with Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro. She will also discuss the same topic with Maryland Congressmember Jamie Raskin, who has introduced a bill that calls for a commission to determine if the president is mentally or physically unfit for office.

