Meghan McCain Slams Trump For ‘Physically Mocking’ Her Father

Trump has reportedly been mimicking the thumbs down John McCain made when he cast a “no” vote that killed the Republican’s “skinny” Obamacare repeal.

It seems Meghan McCain is having a tough time swallowing her rage at people who hate her father, John McCain.

A month ago, a Trump supporter allegedly shouted, “McCain needs to die now” at President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona. Now, it seems the president himself is “physically mocking” the Arizona senator.

McCain’s most famous child, Meghan, posted an heartbreaking tweet Wednesday in response to a report by Axios that claimed Trump has been mocking her father’s physical disabilities.

What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent. https://t.co/xJmFdh93xL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 27, 2017

“What more must my family be through right now?” she said, as her father struggles with an aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma. “This is abhorrent.”

Trump has been reportedly mocking both McCain and Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in private. The president has been mimicking the thumbs down the Arizona senator made when he cast a “no” vote that killed the Republican’s “skinny” Obamacare repeal.

McCain laid out his opposition to the healthcare bill in a statement: “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” claiming the proposal was too rushed.

He also said he took no pleasure in voting “no” and stated the bill’s authors “are my dear friends.”

McCain is a former Navy aviator who spent over five years as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down in Vietnam. He spent two years in solitary confinement and was tortured multiple times, resulting in his arms, shoulder and legs being broken repeatedly.

Because of inadequate and negligent medical care, his arms were not set properly and he was left with a permanent inability to raise his arms properly.

McCain has also been recently diagnosed with primary glioblastoma and given a prognosis that’s “very poor,” the senator said on “60 Minutes.”

However, Trump, who has never shied away from mocking the disabled, apparently still hasn’t given the senator a break.

In 2015, as a Republican presidential candidate, Trump said McCain was “not a war hero.”

“He's a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said. “I like people who weren't captured.”

In recent days, McCain has hardly given Trump reason to make a friend of him.

The senator is calling for the Department of Homeland Security to waive the Jones Act, a 1920 that prohibits foreign-flagged vessels from picking up and delivering fuel between U.S. ports.

Trump has also been reportedly making fun of Mitch McConnell’s “slumped shoulders and lethargic body language.” The Kentucky senator is a survivor of polio.

This isn’t the only time the president has mocked a person with a disability.

In November, 2015 in South Carolina, Trump curled his wrist severely and flailed his arm to mock journalist Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers form arthrogryposis, a condition that causes joint contracture in his right arm.

The president may think it’s OK to mock the disabled but the public thinks otherwise.

Demonstrating respect for the our servicemen by mocking injuries John McCain suffered as a POW! At least I didn't mock his brain cancer.Yet. — Donald J. Trump (@Trumptweets2020) September 28, 2017

why are you surprised the trump would mock McCain, he mocked people for years, esp during the campaign, he's a 70 yr old toddler #11thHour — Bmblbeeb 🐝 (@Bmblbeeb) September 28, 2017

Sen. McCain is an American hero & he's dying. In the face of ALL that, he still shows up. May those who mock him be even 1/2 the man he is. — The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) September 27, 2017

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Aaron P. Bernstein