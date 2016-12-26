Trump Has A Whiny Response To Obama Saying He Could Have Beaten Him

“He should say that but I say NO WAY! — jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” tweeted Trump, a message starkly different from the one Clinton posted at the same time.

Trump

President Obama, in an interview with former senior adviser David Axelrod, said he could have won against Donald Trump if he had run in the 2016 election campaign. Obviously, it triggered a compulsive tweet attack from none other than the aforementioned president-elect.

Although Obama emphasized his admiration for Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, he said that she had failed to assemble a winning coalition such as the one that he had during his election campaign run.

“I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said on “The Axe Files” podcast published Monday morning. “I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.”

“NO WAY,” the obviously disagreeing Trump burst out in a 2:36 a.m. tweet.

 

 

As luck would have it, his former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, posted a tweet which was radically different from what Trump posted.

 

Immediately, Twitter users began to draw comparisons between the two tweets.

 

 

 

 

Others subjected the president-elect to ridicule for so easily letting Obama get under his skin, even though Trump won the election.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

