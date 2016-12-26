Trump Has A Whiny Response To Obama Saying He Could Have Beaten Him

“He should say that but I say NO WAY! — jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” tweeted Trump, a message starkly different from the one Clinton posted at the same time.

President Obama, in an interview with former senior adviser David Axelrod, said he could have won against Donald Trump if he had run in the 2016 election campaign. Obviously, it triggered a compulsive tweet attack from none other than the aforementioned president-elect.

Although Obama emphasized his admiration for Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, he said that she had failed to assemble a winning coalition such as the one that he had during his election campaign run.

“I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said on “The Axe Files” podcast published Monday morning. “I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.”

“NO WAY,” the obviously disagreeing Trump burst out in a 2:36 a.m. tweet.

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

As luck would have it, his former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, posted a tweet which was radically different from what Trump posted.

The holidays are a time to be thankful for our blessings. Let's rejoice in this season & look forward with renewed hope & determination. -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 26, 2016

Immediately, Twitter users began to draw comparisons between the two tweets.

Tweets from Donald Trump and popular vote winner Hillary Clinton, one minute apart. pic.twitter.com/AGb3GWz95f — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 26, 2016

a fun game for someone who’s been in a coma for the past year would be to show them these two tweets and ask who they think won pic.twitter.com/EJyxvPi4Mq — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 26, 2016

2016 will never end pic.twitter.com/SodUywxNHK — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) December 26, 2016

Posted one minute apart. First Trump's, then Clinton's. pic.twitter.com/ZGP5PL75la — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 26, 2016

Others subjected the president-elect to ridicule for so easily letting Obama get under his skin, even though Trump won the election.

Dude, how insecure are you https://t.co/iUFHmUni4T — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 26, 2016

Obama HuffPost Pollster average favorability—54.8%



Trump HuffPost Pollster average favorability—43.8% https://t.co/Jw6Xyn4wIn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 26, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Are you really fighting people you didn't even run against now?! Dude, fucking grow up. — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) December 26, 2016

@realDonaldTrump You couldn't even win the popular vote to a woman that you hacked. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 26, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Hey, Donny, my four year old nephew said he's stronger than you. Want to go on a deranged tweet rant about him? — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) December 26, 2016

@realDonaldTrump You didn't win the popular vote so you're technically a loser. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) December 26, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Dude, Hillary beat you in the popular vote by 2.5 million & Obama received more votes than any presidential candidate EVER. — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) December 26, 2016

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters