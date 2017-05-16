Trump Administration Is Now Trying To Make Money Off Leaked Comey Memo

While everyone is wondering if James Comey’s leaked memo could pave way to impeach Trump, the president is using the bad press to make himself even richer.

President Donald Trump might be terrible at his job as the leader of the free world, but he certainly knows how to turn bad press into a huge moneymaking opportunity.

Shortly after The New York Times published its bombshell report on a memo written by former FBI Director James Comey recording the highlights of a February meeting with Trump where the commander-in-chief told him to shut the agency’s investigation in to Michael Flynn. The conversation took place right after the disgraced national security adviser had stepped down from his position amid raging controversy surrounding his ties to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey according to the leaked memo, an account later confirmed by The Los Angeles Times as well. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” the president had added.

As many were quick to point out, asking the FBI director to stop investigating a former administration member who allegedly discussed lifting sanctions with a Russian official not only showed the lengths Trump would go to cover up the Russia scandal but also that he is not afraid of obstructing justice.

While the White House has pushed back against Comey’s memo, the Trump team thought these serious allegations would make for a great fundraising opportunity.

So imagine people’s surprise when they thought Trump was a step closer to impeachment but then they opened their emails just to find an email titled “SABOTAGE” demanding donations to sustain the Trump campaign (or help him “drain the swamp,” as they called it).

WOW. Just out from Trump campaign subject lined "SABOTAGE" pic.twitter.com/w7xy0L47oF — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 16, 2017

"You already knew the media was out to get us. But sadly it’s not just the fake news…” the email began. “There are people within our own unelected bureaucracy that want to sabotage President Trump and our entire America First movement… They don’t want it to be America First. They want it to be Special Interests first to enrich themselves all while the citizens of our country remain an afterthought.”

The fundraising request also featured a quote from White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon.

“Steve Bannon was right when said, ‘If you think they’re going to give you your country back without a fight, you’re sadly mistaken. Every day is going to be a fight. That is the promise of Donald Trump,” the email continued. “We have no choice but to completely DRAIN THE SWAMP. President Trump has already started cleaning house, but every day will be an uphill battle — and we need to be prepared to go into the trenches to FIGHT BACK.”

A “Contribute $1 To Drain the Swamp” button followed the message.