Trump Publicly Attacks His Own Attorney General For Being 'Very Weak'

“If he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said earlier.

 Jeff Sessions

After launching numerous attacks on his opponents, President Donald Trump is going after people of his own administration.

Just days after attacking his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in an interview, Trump has once again attacked him publicly and called him out for taking a “very weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes.”

 

The tweet comes just hours after Trump called Sessions “beleaguered.”

 

The rants on Twitter come after the president vented his anger toward Sessions in an interview with The New York Times where he said had he known his pick for the attorney general would recuse himself from the Russia investigation, he probably would have picked someone else to fill the position.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else. Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” said Trump.

The recent attacks on the attorney general have raised speculation of whether Trump is preparing to fire him. However, some also believe he is launching a deliberate campaign against Sessions so that he will resign himself.

According to reports, Trump is taking consultations about firing Sessions and has spoken with his advisers about it. He also reportedly called a longtime political associate and asked him, “What would happen if I fired Sessions?”

Sessions recused himself from all matters related to the Russia probe after admitting meeting Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

 

 

 

 

 

