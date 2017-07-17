Has Trump Really Signed More Bills Than Any Other President?

“We’ve signed more bills — and I’m talking about through the legislature — than any president, ever. For a while, Harry Truman had us. And now, I think, we have everybody.”

President Donald Trump has been boasting about the number of bills he has signed and now that his presidency approaches the six month mark, his claims have gotten wilder.

Trump bragged (falsely) about the bills in a recent event at the White House as he said, “We’ve signed more bills — and I’m talking about through the legislature — than any president, ever. For a while, Harry Truman had us. And now, I think, we have everybody.”

So far, Trump has singed 42 bills. According to reports, the past six presidents signed an average of 43 bills during the same period as a group and this makes Trump slightly behind in the lawmaking process.

According to an analysis, in his first six months as president, Jimmy Carter signed 70 bills. Bill Clinton signed 50. However, Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed 76 bills and Harry Truman signed 55 into law by their 100-day mark.

Former President Barrack Obama signed 39 bills, however, his legislation appeared to have been substantial than Trump’s as it consisted 1,957 pages compared with Trump’s 880.

An analysis further revealed most of the bills that Trump signed were minor and not significant and were passed by Congress with little debate. Half of them were routine or ceremonial that even the Republican leadership in the Senate does not count when they tally their legislative achievements.

David R. Mayhew, a professor of political science at Yale, said, it will take time for Trump to compile major legislative achievements.

“Generally speaking, Congress needs many months to do something big,” he said.