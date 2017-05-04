Trump Reportedly Called Trumpcare ‘Mean.’ What Changed?

President Donald Trump reportedly told a group of Republican Senators the health care bill he extensively praised was, in fact, “mean.”

Last month, President Donald Trump stood proudly in the White House’s Rose Garden, praising the profoundly controversial American Health Care Act as “something very, very incredibly well-crafted” and predicting how the Republicans would have it passed through Senate in no time.

“As far as I’m concerned, your premiums, they’re going to start to come down. We’re going to get this passed through the Senate. I feel so confident,” he said of the plan that would potentially kick millions of low-income Americans off health insurance. “Your deductibles, when it comes to deductibles, they were so ridiculous that nobody got to use their current plan – this nonexistent plan that I heard so many wonderful things about over the last three or four days.”

Now, just a few weeks down the road, the president seems to be changing his stance on the matter.

As the Associated Press reported, Trump told GOP senators the AHCA was “mean” and urged them not to “get this passed through the Senate” but to come up with a “more generous” bill instead. According to Politico, the commander in chief also said the Republicans “risk getting savaged in the 2018 midterms” if they fail to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

As surprising as it sounds, that’s not it.

There's more: source tells @Acosta that POTUS also called the bill a "son of a bitch" https://t.co/DF6u5AdMGy — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 13, 2017

So what changed for Trump?

Did the president just found out the proposed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is an absolute insult to women? After all, it categorized all of women’s issues – including rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, pregnancy and C-section as pre-existing conditions, which would allow insurance providers to charge higher premiums or in some cases, deny providing the services at all.

The bill also includes a provision to strip all federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit low-income healthcare provider helping millions that conservatives have rallied to defund for ages. Critics claim the clinics use taxpayer money to provide abortion services, which is not true. Federal funding is only used to provide the myriad other health services needed by low-income patients.

Well, we already know Trump doesn’t care about policy – but he does care about media coverage?

Yes.

Apparently, the “terrible” media coverage of the Republican bill prompted the president to change his stance.

He does not care what’s in the bill, he only cares if it makes him more popular.