Trump Once Allegedly Described A Young Socialite As ‘First-Rate P****’

Trump once singled out a young socialite at Mar-a-Lago and told a reporter “there is nothing in the world like first-rate p****,” according to the Daily Beast.

Roughly five years before Donald Trump was recorded bragging about sexually abusing and groping women using his stardom, he told a reporter “there is nothing in the world like first-rate p****” while leering at a young socialite at his Mar-a-Lago resort, revealed the Daily Beast.

The real estate mogul-turned-politician made the previously unreported comments in 2000 to journalist Michael Corcoran, who was shadowing Trump while writing a profile for the now-defunct Maximum Golf magazine. He said Trump made the lewd remarks after scanning the room during dinner one evening.

However, those crude and disgusting words never made it to the print.

Although Corcoran said he wanted to use the statement in his piece, but the magazine’s editor-in-chief changed the word “p****” to a more innocuous word: “talent.”

Former Maximum Golf editor Joe Bargmann also confirmed Corcoran’s account.

“I was asked to change the last word of the story from ‘p****,’” Bargmann said. “When I refused, my top editor changed the quote.”

The Daily Beast report came shortly after the president slammed former NBC host Matt Lauer, who recently lost his job over alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Trump was also quick to bash Democratic Sen. Al Franken after Leeann Tweeden, a radio broadcaster, accused him of touching her breasts while she slept and forcing a kiss on her in 2006 when they were preparing to perform before U.S. troops in the Middle East.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

It is also important to note this is not the first time the commander-in-chief has made headlines for using the word “p****.”

During his presidential campaign, then-Republican frontrunner gleefully repeated a supporter’s comment after she insulted Trump’s rival, Sen. Ted Cruz.

“I never expect to hear that from you again!” Trump addressed the woman as the crowd laughed and applauded in approval. “She said: ‘He's a p****.’ That's terrible.”

Then there was the notorious 2005 Access Hollywood tape, where the former reality TV famously exclaimed, “When you’re a star they let you do it... You can do anything. Grab them by the p****.”

After the video was leaked to the media before the election, Trump apologized and said it “was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago.” However, he is now reportedly telling people it’s fake.

According to The New York Times, earlier this year Trump told a senator and repeated his words again to an adviser that the damning tape was not authentic – a claim Access Hollywood’s host Natalie Morales said could not be further from the truth.

Earlier this year, conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson also recalled how president once responded to a joke about his hair by saying, “But I get more p**** than you do.”

Trump has not just stirred controversy by bragging about molesting and groping women without their consent, he has also been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by a over a dozen women, with the sexual predation allegations dating back to decades.

The White House has not commented on the Corcoran’s story as of yet.

Meanwhile, this is how Twitter reacted to the latest revelation.

"There's nothing in the world like first-rate pussy," bragged the future president of the United States https://t.co/VbynBNQkm9 — Malia Griggs (@maliagriggs) November 30, 2017

Men who talk about women like shit tend to treat them like shit. And they favor other men who treat women like shit. https://t.co/euHEgGxRSf — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) November 30, 2017

This is how the president acts in HIS workplace.



This, and messaging hate speech to 42 MILLION via Twitter.



This HAS to stop. https://t.co/ddbvKncM5S — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 30, 2017

Will conservative Christians say this is just more of his “locker room talk” ? #hypocrites. https://t.co/I7anKgTH3H — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) November 30, 2017

Sadly, what else could be expected of the president who would rather see an alleged child molester in the Senate than a Democratic attorney who famously convicted two Ku Klux Klan members in the killings of African-Americans girls.

