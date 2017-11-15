© Reuters, Joshua Roberts

Trump: ‘I Should Have Left’ UCLA Basketball Players Jailed In China

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Trump is livid that LaVar Ball, father of one of the UCLA players recently released from China over shoplifting allegations, did not show him any gratitude.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is now publicly feuding with the father of one of the UCLA basketball players recently released from jail in China.

Authorities briefly detained LiAngelo Ball, brother of Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball and son of former football player LaVar Ball, in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, along with his teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, over allegations of shoplifting Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

The athletes soon returned to Los Angeles after Trump reportedly raised the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent trip to Asia.

Following their return, the players apologized for stealing and thanked the president for securing winning their release – after he called them out for not showing their gratitude.

“I'd also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided as well,” LiAngelo Ball told reporters upon his return.

Trump was more than pleased, obviously.

However, LaVar Ball did not seem to agree the president played any substantial part in his son’s release.

In an interview with the ESPN, the father claimed Trump did not have much to do with the case.

“Everybody wants to make it seem like [Trump] helped me out,” the elder Ball said. “I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. My son has built up enough character that one bad decision doesn’t define him.”

Not the one to be downplayed, Trump did not take too kindly to Ball’s comments and responded by attacking the former athlete in his usual fashion – by throwing a temper tantrum.

Yes, the president of the United States was so livid for not being appreciated for doing his job that he said he regretted not leaving three American citizens in the Chinese jail.

Talk about being petty.

Unfortunately, Trump did not stop there.

Given the circumstances, Ball’s comments may not have been particularly pleasant, but Trump, being the commander-in-chief, needs to realize he cannot just lose his cool over private citizens – that too on a social media platform.

Twitter users had a lot to say about the feud.

California Rep. Ted Lieu (D) also took to Twitter to call out Trump:

