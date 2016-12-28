Donald Trump Rooster Statue In China Takes The World By Storm

A shopping mall in China is drawing attention for its unusual mascot — a rooster with an uncanny resemblance to President-elect Donald Trump.

A giant rooster sculpture, sporting Donald Trump's signature hairdo and hand gestures, is taking China by storm https://t.co/wd2RmQsnBH pic.twitter.com/pa4l8bpCmV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 28, 2016

A giant rooster statue has been put up outside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, in China's northern Shanxi Province, honoring 2017, which is the year of the rooster. However, the cockerel seems to be showing off not only the American President-elect Donald Trump 's signature hairdo but his hand gestures as well.

And the internet, being the internet, picked up the likeness.

Glad that after the initial hiccup with Taiwan the Chinese are beginning to take #Trump seriously. #ThanksDonald https://t.co/h80aw6ipdd — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) December 28, 2016

Giant Trump-rooster statue appears in China in case you forgot about Trump for one secondhttps://t.co/JMNySdQD9L pic.twitter.com/Pl8yiAYnvQ — Mashable (@mashable) December 28, 2016

China Openly MOCKS Trump By Turning Him Into A Rooster, And It’s HILARIOUS (IMAGES) https://t.co/rUjMpx5H53 — #TheResistance (@CraigCo62) December 27, 2016

Why did the rooster cross the road?

To build a "yuge" wall and make Mexico pay for it#TrumpRooster — Ramsha (@ItsRmsha) December 29, 2016

The view from China: TRUMP ROOSTER! https://t.co/T3HrtjJDf8 — Erika Kinetz (@ekinetz) December 27, 2016

Well, at least, one of the "fans" is getting his wish fulfilled.

Cao Mingliang, the deputy director of planning department from N1 ArtWalk Mall, the company that was commissioned to make the mall mascot, says smaller replicas and similarly themed products will soon be made available in the market.

Some replicas are already being sold online, however, at places like Taobao owned by the e-commerce giant, Alibaba.

This isn't the first time that Trump has been likened to something.

A Missouri woman, Jan Castellano, found his face in a tub of Earth Balance Organic Spread while she was preparing buttered toast for breakfast one morning.

“It was a brand new tub,” she said. “It was just staring right back at me.”

“I’m just tired of seeing his face everywhere,” Castellano added. “And I open up my butter and there he is.”

We feel her pain.

But he just keeps appearing everywhere.

The president-elect has been offending a lot of people, and the Chinese aren't any different. They have been incensed by his call with the president of Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province.

Things blew up to the extent that Beijing lodged a complaint with the United States, slamming Trump for going against decades-old diplomatic protocol.

Even the Obama administration was left perplexed as to why he would go against the U.S.’ 40-year-old policy and speak to the Taiwanese president.

“I think it's hard to determine exactly what the aim was of the president-elect,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said during a press conference.

But never the one to admit his mistakes, Trump made the situation worse by calling out the Chinese government’s policies related to money and military might in the South China Sea dispute on his Twitter account.

Did China ask us if it was OK to devalue their currency (making it hard for our companies to compete), heavily tax our products going into.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

their country (the U.S. doesn't tax them) or to build a massive military complex in the middle of the South China Sea? I don't think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Image Sources

Banner: Reuters

Spotlight: Reuters