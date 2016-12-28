Donald Trump Rooster Statue In China Takes The World By Storm

by
Sameera Ehteram
A shopping mall in China is drawing attention for its unusual mascot — a rooster with an uncanny resemblance to President-elect Donald Trump.

 

 

A giant rooster statue has been put up outside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, in China's northern Shanxi Province, honoring 2017, which is the year of the rooster. However, the cockerel seems to be showing off not only the American President-elect Donald Trump 's signature hairdo but his hand gestures as well.

And the internet, being the internet, picked up the likeness.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well, at least, one of the "fans" is getting his wish fulfilled.

Cao Mingliang, the deputy director of planning department from N1 ArtWalk Mall, the company that was commissioned to make the mall mascot, says smaller replicas and similarly themed products will soon be made available in the market.

Some replicas are already being sold online, however, at places like Taobao owned by the e-commerce giant, Alibaba.

This isn't the first time that Trump has been likened to something.

A Missouri woman, Jan Castellano, found his face in a tub of Earth Balance Organic Spread while she was preparing buttered toast for breakfast one morning.

 

 

“It was a brand new tub,” she said. “It was just staring right back at me.”

“I’m just tired of seeing his face everywhere,” Castellano added. “And I open up my butter and there he is.”

We feel her pain.

But he just keeps appearing everywhere.

Read More: 7 Donald Trump Look-alikes That Will Give You Nightmares

The president-elect has been offending a lot of people, and the Chinese aren't any different. They have been incensed by his call with the president of Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province.

Things blew up to the extent that Beijing lodged a complaint with the United States, slamming Trump for going against decades-old diplomatic protocol.

Even the Obama administration was left perplexed as to why he would go against the U.S.’ 40-year-old policy and speak to the Taiwanese president.

“I think it's hard to determine exactly what the aim was of the president-elect,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said during a press conference.

But never the one to admit his mistakes, Trump made the situation worse by calling out the Chinese government’s policies related to money and military might in the South China Sea dispute on his Twitter account.

 

 

 

Read More: Trump Adviser On Taiwan Call: 'If China Doesn’t Like It, Screw 'Em'

