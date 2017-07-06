Trump Believes Russia And ‘Maybe Others’ Meddled In 2016 Election

A day ahead of his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump made some startling remarks in Poland.

President Donald Trump, who arrived in Europe to attend the G20 Summit, made the first stop of his second foreign trip in Warsaw, Poland, and espoused quite a few comments about North Korea, NATO and —surprisingly enough — the alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, the U.S. commander-in-chief said he believes Russia meddled in the November election along with “some other countries.”

“I think it was Russia, and it could have been other people in other countries,” he said when a reporter asked about the meddling allegations. “Nobody really knows for sure,” he added.

His statement stood in contrast with the CIA, which concluded the efforts to put Trump in office emanated from the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the one who directed the efforts.

BREAKING: Trump says he believes Russia meddled in US election but also other countries; says 'nobody really knows for sure' — The Associated Press (@AP) July 6, 2017

Trump then accused former President Barack Obama of knowing about Russians meddling in the election but refusing to do anything about it. He said he believes Obama purposely didn’t do anything because he thought the Democrat presidential nominee and former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, would win the election.

“They say he choked. Well, I don't think he choked,” the president said. “I think he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the election, and he said, ‘Let's not do anything about it.’”

During the news conference, Trump also said the U.S. was working with Poland to address Russia's “destabilizing behavior.”

“We disagree with such an approach,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov responded to former real estate mogul’s “destabilizing “ comment during a conference call with reporters. “This is exactly why we are waiting for the first meeting of the two presidents.”

Trump’s remarks come a day before his first face-to-face meeting with Putin.

This is a developing story.