Trump Doesn't Want A Poor Person To Be In Charge Of The Economy

“And I love all people, rich or poor, but in those particular positions I just don’t want a poor person,” Trump said. “Does that make sense?”

 

 

President Donald Trump wants people to cut him some slack for appointing billionaires to his neo-con cabinet – after all, as he put it himself, poor people do not possess “great, brilliant minds.”

The president made these comments, which are surreal by even his standards, during a campaign rally at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“So somebody said, ‘Why did you appoint a rich person to be in charge of the economy,’” Trump told the crowd. “I said, 'Because that's the kind of thinking we want ... because they're representing the country. They don't want the money.”

He then went on to explain how Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and his current economic adviser and former president of Goldman Sachs, Gary Cohn, “had to give up a lot” and “went from massive pay days to peanuts” in order to work with him.

“These are people that are great, brilliant business minds, and that’s what we need, that’s what we have to have so the world doesn’t take advantages of us,” Trump continued. “We can’t have the world taking advantage of us anymore. And I love all people, rich or poor, but in those particular positions I just don’t want a poor person. Does that make sense? Does that make sense?”

No, provoking class warfare does not make any sense at all.

Speaking of Cohn, the commander-in-chief suggested he would better represent the United States on the international stage.

“This is the president of Goldman Sachs. Smart. Having him represent us, he went from massive paydays to peanuts,” the president added. “I’m waiting for them to accuse him of wanting that little amount of money.”

Social media users had a lot to say about Trump and his administration’s blatant elitism.

 

 

 

 

 

Trump also used the campaign event to celebrate a Republican congressional victory in Georgia, reveling in Karen Handel’s triumph.

“We’re 5-0 in special elections,” Trump told his supporters. “The truth is, people love us ... they haven’t figured it out yet.”

