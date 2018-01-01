Donald Trump Says He’s Not Racist, But We Have The Receipts

“No, I'm not a racist,” President Donald Trump told the reporters. “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed – that I can tell you.”

President Donald Trump, the man who reportedly referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries” during a closed meeting on immigration, now insists he is not a racist – even though he most definitely is.

Trump made the disparaging comments in the Oval Office in front of a bipartisan group of six lawmakers. He also questioned why the United States continued to allow more Haitian immigrants instead of people from countries such as Norway, according to the sources present in the room at the time.

However, following the intense backlash and criticism from politicians, celebrities, activists and regular folks across the world, the president outright denied making the inflammatory comments with the worst possible defense.

“No, I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed,” the former reality TV star told the White House press pool at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, before his dinner with House majority leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments?” Trump asked the reporters without getting into the specifics of what he may or may not have said. “They weren’t made,” he added.

Here are some of the most racist things Trump has done and said since announcing his presidential bid.

1. He called Mexicans criminals and rapists – twice.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said on June 16, 2015, as he announced his candidacy. “They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

2. He promised to build a “big, beautiful” border wall to keep people from neighboring from entering the United States.

“I will build a great wall – and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me – and I'll build them very inexpensively,” he said in the same speech. “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words."

3. He called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,”

“Without looking at the various polling data, it is obvious to anybody the hatred is beyond comprehension,” Trump said in a Dec. 2015 statement. “Where this hatred comes from and why we will have to determine. Until we are able to determine and understand this problem and the dangerous threat it poses, our country cannot be the victims of horrendous attacks by people that believe only in Jihad, and have no sense of reason or respect for human life. If I win the election for President, we are going to Make America Great Again.”

Since taking the office, the president has reportedly pushed to bar travelers from pre-dominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S., squashing the hope of salvation for tens of thousands of people trying to flee war and destruction in their homelands.

4. Trump referred to “inner cities” as “hell.”

“Our inner cities, African Americans, Hispanics are living in hell because it’s so dangerous,” then Republican frontrunner said in Sep. 2016. “You walk down the street, you get shot.”

Trump also told African-American voters, “You’re living in poverty; your schools are no good. You have no jobs.”

5. Trump called hurricane-ravaged Puerto Ricans “politically motivated ingrates” for criticizing his administration’s callous attitude towards the island.

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

...people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

...for safety. Thank you to the Governor of P.R. and to all of those who are working so closely with our First Responders. Fantastic job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

6. Trump blamed “both sides” for the deadly violence in Charlottesville.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides,” he said following the white supremacist rally in Virginia that ended with the death of anti-racist protester Heather Heyer. “It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time,” he said.

After widespread criticism, he issued another statement, loudly blaming “both sides” and insisting that both left- and right-wing groups used force in the aftermath of a white supremacist rally and that all of the facts were not yet in about street clashes.

7. Trump called white supremacists “very fine people.”

“You had a group on one side who was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now,” Trump said in August, referring to the white nationalists and counter-protesters. “You have people who are very fine people on both sides.”

8. Trump calls Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.”

During an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers last year, Trump took the opportunity to take a dig at Warren with a racial slur he has bestowed upon her as a nickname.

"You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said to the Native-American men who were being honored for their service during World War II when they transmitted critical secret messages that helped the United States and allies win the war.

"Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas,’” he added, referring to the Democrat.

9. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who won the Miss Venezuela pageant in 1995, said Trump referred to her as “Miss Housekeeping.”

Machado also alleged Trump made fun of her English and called her “Miss Piggy.”

10. Trump once pointed at an African-American supporter and called him “my African-American.”

“Oh, look at my African-American over here. Look at him," the business mogul said in June, 2016. "Are you the greatest?"

Unfortunately, these are only some of the instances from the long list of racist and bigoted statements the president has made in the past couple of years.

