Trump Has A Long History Of Making Sickening Remarks About Women

As more women are coming forward to accuse Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse, exploitation and rape, the scandal has - thankfully - revived some conversation surrounding another similar controversy from last year.

It also involves a media mogul who, for years, took advantage of his position to exploit women and was also accused of sexually assault. It's only slightly more disturbing because the "other" media mogul, unlike Weinstein, still has his job as the president of the United States.

Almost a year ago, on Oct. 8, a 2005 "Hollywood Access" video of now-U.S. President Donald Trump shamelessly bragging to host Billy Bush about sexually assaulting women was made public.

“Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p***y," he was caught saying on a hot mic.

The words were quite similar to that heard on a recently-released NYPD tape in which Weinstein can be heard saying he is "used to" touching women's breasts without their consent.

The only differences between the two men, however, are that Weinstein's wife left him in the wake of the allegations while Trump's entire family supports him no matter what and while the Hollywood bigwig got fired and Trump, somehow, gets to keep his position as the leader of the nation. It's appalling because Trump's alleged sexual exploitation and objectification of women while he was a powerful media executive is as terrible as Weinstein's.

Disturbingly enough, a number of infamous instances of Trump objectifying women involve him talking about his daughters and wives.

The POTUS, on more than one occasions, has made sexually-charged comments about his eldest daughter, Ivanka.

When she was only 16, Trump called Ivanka “hot," according to an unsettling anecdote published in The New York Times.

During a 2004 exchange with Howard Stern, Trump gave him permission to call his daughter Ivanka a “piece of a**."

What do you & your daughter Ivanka have in common?



Trump's Answer: Sex pic.twitter.com/dRwwn67Z1p — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) October 8, 2017

In 2013, on Wendy Williams' show, when asked about what he has in common with his daughter, Trump answered: "Well, I was going to say 'sex,' but I can’t relate that to her."

In a 1997 interview, Stern revealed the crude advice Trump gave him before tying the knot with his second wife, Marla Maples:

“Donald pulled me aside at his wedding,” Stern said. “He said, you know I am getting remarried, but Howard, vagina is expensive. I will never forget those words. The guy is right. Those were the exact words!”

In a 1994 interview, as Trump discussed his daughter, Tiffany, when she was just one year old and any attributes she received from either parent, he said:

"Well, I think that she’s got a lot of Marla. She’s a really beautiful baby, and she’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether she’s got this part yet [mimes breasts], but time will tell."

The perv Trump sexually humiliating his wife for air time on Howard Stern pic.twitter.com/rGIFEkDj5C — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) October 8, 2017

In the video above, Stern asks what Trump's wife, Melania, is wearing and he, in response, humiliates his wife on-air.

Trump also infamously once allegedly walked into the Miss Teen USA dressing room. A former contestant in that room recalled Trump telling them, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.”

1992 perv Trump, 46, spies a few 10 year old girls riding up the escalator at Trump Tower. "I'll date you in 10 yrs" pic.twitter.com/9UbVOFbQf2 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) October 8, 2017

In a 1992 recording, a 46-year-old Trump asks a little girl if she’s going to go up an escalator. Then Trump turns to the camera and says, “I am going to be dating her in 10 years. Can you believe it?”

And if there was still any doubt left about Trump being a sexual predator, here is an interview of him admitting that he is one, and his daughter, Ivanka, laughing at the remark:

Here is Trump saying he is a sexual predator. Ivanka response? Inappropriate groomed laughter. Groomed & sad pic.twitter.com/nkRnANdpf5 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) October 8, 2017

In addition to this, at least 15 women have claimed he groped, kissed, or assaulted them.

Weinstein may have been ousted but an equally dangerous (self-proclaimed) sexual predator is running the country.