© Reuters

Did Trump's Teeth Almost Fall Out During His Historic Israel Speech?

by
Fatimah Mazhar
The last phrase of Trump's speech was mangled. To many on the internet, it appeared as if the president was struggling to prevent his dentures, if he uses any, from falling out.

 

 

This week, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered what is being referred to as a "historic" speech in which he announced his administration's plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the embassy to the embattled city from Tel Aviv.

The announcement has drawn criticism from across the international community since it essentially legitimizes illegal Israeli occupation of disputed land in the region.

However, it wasn't Trump's words that became the focus of attention during the important speech.

It was the way those words were uttered that transfixed the world - at least on the internet.

Read More
Trump Loves McDonald’s And Screaming At His Aides, New Book Reveals

Trump closed his address with a familiar phrase, “and God bless the United States.” But the pronunciation of those words appeared to slur. Heavily.

It sounded more like: "God Blesh The United Shtatesh."

Although slurring can be caused by a number of reasons, such as a stroke or brain tumor, many internet users thought Trump was trying to prevent his dentures - if he wears any - from falling out.

 

 

 

 

Rumors have surrounded Trump's health ever since he took office. He is the oldest president elected in American history. Also, multiple reports about his unhealthy eating habits, such as consuming 2,430 calories in one meal, have added to the speculation.

Read More
Trump Is Allegedly ‘Lonely’ And ‘Gaining Weight’

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters

Tags:
donald trump israel israel speech jerusalem president donald trump president trump speech teeth trump administration trumps health united states us embassy
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.