Did Trump's Teeth Almost Fall Out During His Historic Israel Speech?

The last phrase of Trump's speech was mangled. To many on the internet, it appeared as if the president was struggling to prevent his dentures, if he uses any, from falling out.

Video of Trump’s slurred speech today. Comparing the first 30 seconds of his Jerusalem statement with the final 30 seconds that is increasingly slurred, and ends with him mispronouncing “United States.” Something happened. pic.twitter.com/rZpXRzaST3 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) December 6, 2017

This week, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered what is being referred to as a "historic" speech in which he announced his administration's plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the embassy to the embattled city from Tel Aviv.

The announcement has drawn criticism from across the international community since it essentially legitimizes illegal Israeli occupation of disputed land in the region.

However, it wasn't Trump's words that became the focus of attention during the important speech.

It was the way those words were uttered that transfixed the world - at least on the internet.

Trump closed his address with a familiar phrase, “and God bless the United States.” But the pronunciation of those words appeared to slur. Heavily.

It sounded more like: "God Blesh The United Shtatesh."

Although slurring can be caused by a number of reasons, such as a stroke or brain tumor, many internet users thought Trump was trying to prevent his dentures - if he wears any - from falling out.

Trump dentures trying to escape his mouth.



“God blesh the United Shhhates” pic.twitter.com/MntL6szHhD — Charter (@realCharter) December 6, 2017

Does trump have dentures? Honestly, every time he tries speaking for more than 5min this happens. It’s incredibly distracting from the nonsense he’s trying to say. https://t.co/k779IwAPCi — Jim Simon (@Jim_Simon_) December 6, 2017

“No shame in having dentures, but Trump having dentures? Shame! Because he's vain as hell.”



DO NOT TWEET #DentureDonald. He’s shenshitive. pic.twitter.com/GEigFXtODq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

Trump just slurred his way through a speech so incoherent, debate rages if his dentures fell out, he was high on cocaine, or he had a minor stroke.



For real. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 6, 2017

Rumors have surrounded Trump's health ever since he took office. He is the oldest president elected in American history. Also, multiple reports about his unhealthy eating habits, such as consuming 2,430 calories in one meal, have added to the speculation.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters