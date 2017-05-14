Trump’s Women’s Health Week Statement Proves He Hasn’t Read Trumpcare

President Donald Trump seems oblivious to the fact his controversial American Health Care Act is a nightmare for women’s health.

President Donald Trump, who is adamant on repealing and replacing Obamacare with the American Health Care Act, the Republican-drafted bill that slashes funding for Planned Parenthood and Medicaid now wants to improve women's health care.

In a statement issued on the Mother’s Day, Trump called on improving health care access for "quality prenatal, maternal, and newborn care," in addition to ensuring paid family leave for both mothers and fathers.

"Ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality health care is critical to improving women’s health and ensuring that it fits their priorities at any stage of life," the commander-in-chief said in his statement. "Under the current health-care system, however, the lack of choice in health insurance and in health-care providers, along with skyrocketing premium and out-of-pocket costs, are failing our citizens, our families, and, in particular, our women."

He further praised healthcare professionals who reduced chances of breast cancer deaths and said he was committed to working with Congress on behalf of paid family leave for mothers and fathers, and to "invest in the comprehensive care that women receive at community health centers."

"Through these reforms, and my 2018 Presidential Budget, we will enable access to the critical health-care services women need," the president said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer also tweeted Trump’s statement.

.@POTUS celebrates Women's Health Week and the importance of providing affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare in the 2018 Budget. pic.twitter.com/Oaal9wiNTD — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 15, 2017

But Trump’s health care bill that had a narrow victory in the House of Representatives is on the verge of kicking millions of middle-income and working-class Americans off their health insurance.

Trumpcare would slash the funding for Medicaid, which covers approximately 40 percent of pregnancies. In addition, federal funds for Planned Parenthood would also be cut for a year.

Approximately 390,000 low-income women rely on public-assistance for health care, but the Republican health bill would allow states to give insurance companies the power to penalize consumers with so-called pre-existing conditions.

Under Trumpcare, insurance companies would be allowed to categorize rape, domestic abuse, C-section and even pregnancy as “pre-existing conditions.”

What he states now contradicts everything.

But this isn’t the first time POTUS implied something that contradicts his policies. During one of the presidential debates, the then presidential candidate supported Planned Parenthood in an interview. “Millions of millions of women — cervical cancers, breast cancer — are helped by Planned Parenthood."

However, in the same breath, the media mogul made it clear he would not fund the nonprofit.

"I would defund it because I'm pro-life, but millions of women are helped by Planned Parenthood," he said.

If the president really means what he has stated, he should preserve the current healthcare provisions, especially those that address women’s needs.