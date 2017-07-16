Trump Supporter Assaults Three People For Criticizing His MAGA Hat

“He just came out, basically, just with his fists swinging, and he immediately hit my husband. I tried to intervene and stop him and he punched me in the face.”

A Donald Trump supporter has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted three people in Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C., following a heated debate about the president.

A woman and two men told police that 32-year-old Louis Samuel Travieso of Riverside, Florida, allegedly initiated the physical altercation outside a restaurant on New Hampshire Avenue.

The brawl started inside the Grillfish restaurant when one of the victims commented loudly about the man’s red “Make America Great Again” cap.

“Saw his hat, and I said, ‘Make America Great Again,’” the woman explained. “He might have heard that. And the only other thing that was said was ‘and he's here with three women.’”

An intense argument ensued but subsided after the man left the restaurant and got into an Uber with his family.

However, when the vehicle soon stopped at a red light, Travieso reportedly got out and engaged with the victims once again.

“He goes, ‘You got a problem with me?’ My friend said, ‘No, but I have a problem with your politics,’” the woman told NBC4. “He just came out, basically, just with his fists swinging, and he immediately hit my husband and got him down pretty quick, and I tried to intervene and stop him and he punched me in the face.”

Police said he suddenly straddled one man and then punched his face about 20 times. The other two people tried to stop him but he attacked them as well.

“We were all bleeding,” said the woman. “When the police came to the scene, it was very obvious. They immediately placed him in handcuffs. There was there no question. My nose had blood coming out of it.”

She also said her husband and her friend both got black eyes and the man also tore her husband’s ear.

The woman and one of the men were taken to a hospital to be treated while the third victim was treated at the crime scene.

Police arrested Travieso and charged him with three counts of felony assault with significant bodily injury, stating the incident a “suspected hate crime” based in “anti-political” motivation.

The charges were later reduced to misdemeanors but prosecutors did not explain why.

Travieso said the altercation was “terrifying” and he acted in self-defense, although witnesses claimed otherwise.

The man was released from jail Monday and is scheduled to appear for a court hearing on Sept. 18.

Read More Trump Supporter Accidentally Shoots Himself At Confederate Rally

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque