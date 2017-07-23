Trump Accuses Republicans Of Doing Little To ‘Protect Their President’

It is not explicitly clear what caused Trump’s most recent meltdown, but one thing is for sure: He is NOT happy with the Republicans right now.

After blasting almost everyone on the face of the earth who has ever dared to say anything against him, President Donald Trump is now lashing out at his own people.

In a series of angry tweets, the former reality TV star targeted the members of his own party who, according to him, rode on the coattails of his presidency to attain their current positions. Although Trump was not explicitly clear about what caused his most recent meltdown, he did call out the Republicans for failing to “protect their president” and threatened them with “repercussions” if they once again fail to pass legislation to roll back his former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Now, Trump might have a slightly complicated relationship with the GOP, but the party has been generally supportive of the president – so what exactly prompted Trump to fire off such angry tweets?

Well, as many were quick to point out, the first tweet came shortly after the new White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, indicated Trump would sign the legislation that would curtail his authority to lift sanctions on Russia by himself. The announcement stood in stark contrast to the president’s alleged ties with the Kremlin and the reports that his young administration was trying to weaken the sanctions on Moscow. What makes the entire thing even more confusing was the new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s statement that came earlier in the day.

“[Trump] called me from Air Force One and he basically said to me, 'Hey, you know, maybe they did do it, maybe they didn't do it’,” Scaramucci told CNN.

Does that mean Trump still does not believe the intelligence conclusion that Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 presidential election to help him?

Either that or the White House is distributed into small factions who’s views just don’t align with each other’s.

As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

People on social media had a lot to say about Trump’s attacks on the Republicans.

Trump: It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried on my back, do very little to protect their President.



Republicans: pic.twitter.com/iIh6qaDs1x — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 23, 2017

You notice Donny, the Constitution, which you have never read, starts with "We The People", not "I the President"! #Government101 #Resist pic.twitter.com/zNNS8Rv6jx — SOSAmerika (@1973USC) July 24, 2017

You still don't get it, do you? THAT'S NOT THEIR JOB. THAT IS NOT WHY THEY ARE THERE. pic.twitter.com/GwGF8P4Fw1 — cathynolan (@cathynolan) July 24, 2017

You wouldn't need protecting, if you weren't constantly acting like a shady, spoilt toddler, with more skeletons than a crypt. #LetsBeReal — Zachary Jaydon (@ZacharyJaydon) July 24, 2017

Their oath is to the Constitution.



They serve the voters of their state.



They're not there to protect you. — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) July 23, 2017

It's very sad that Presidents, even some that were carried over the line behind our backs, do very little to protect their People. — Alice Stollmeyer (@StollmeyerEU) July 23, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Under our Constitution, the job of Congress is not to protect you. It is to be a check and balance on you. https://t.co/eE56pjA6Z0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 24, 2017

Also: "protect their President" is not the job of the lawmakers. Upholding the constitution is. (BTW: Protect Trump from what?) https://t.co/32dTwBzke6 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 23, 2017

Please show me the line in the Constitution that says members of Congress must "protect their President." And protect from what? — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) July 23, 2017

That should make you think. If in fact they owe you that much politically and still won't defend you, then the problem is probably you. — David Gorski (@gorskon) July 23, 2017

1- Donald Trump seems to think he is only the President of the Republicans. 2- He consistently demands absolute loyalty (like a mafia don). — Zach Hunter (@zachjhunter) July 23, 2017

The rantings of a spoiled child pic.twitter.com/zIx014BtG0 — Il Volo?Is The Best (@CharaCarbone) July 24, 2017

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters/Carlos Barria