Trump Accuses Republicans Of Doing Little To ‘Protect Their President’

It is not explicitly clear what caused Trump’s most recent meltdown, but one thing is for sure: He is NOT happy with the Republicans right now.

After blasting almost everyone on the face of the earth who has ever dared to say anything against him, President Donald Trump is now lashing out at his own people.

In a series of angry tweets, the former reality TV star targeted the members of his own party who, according to him, rode on the coattails of his presidency to attain their current positions. Although Trump was not explicitly clear about what caused his most recent meltdown, he did call out the Republicans for failing to “protect their president” and threatened them with “repercussions” if they once again fail to pass legislation to roll back his former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

Now, Trump might have a slightly complicated relationship with the GOP, but the party has been generally supportive of the president – so what exactly prompted Trump to fire off such angry tweets?

Well, as many were quick to point out, the first tweet came shortly after the new White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, indicated Trump would sign the legislation that would curtail his authority to lift sanctions on Russia by himself. The announcement stood in stark contrast to the president’s alleged ties with the Kremlin and the reports that his young administration was trying to weaken the sanctions on Moscow. What makes the entire thing even more confusing was the new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s statement that came earlier in the day.

“[Trump] called me from Air Force One and he basically said to me, 'Hey, you know, maybe they did do it, maybe they didn't do it’,” Scaramucci told CNN.

Does that mean Trump still does not believe the intelligence conclusion that Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 presidential election to help him?

Either that or the White House is distributed into small factions who’s views just don’t align with each other’s.

People on social media had a lot to say about Trump’s attacks on the Republicans.

