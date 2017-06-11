Trump Orders Priebus To ‘Clean Up’ The White House By July 4 Or Else…

President Donald Trump has given Chief of Staff Reince Priebus until the Independence Day for a massive White House shake-up to “clean up” the “mess.”

The chaos and dysfunction reining the White House has reportedly forced President Donald Trump to issue a deadline to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, giving him until the Independence Day to engineer a massive shakeup or risk losing his job.

Trump’s young presidency has been marred with conflicts ever since the abrupt departure of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn amid raging controversy about his alleged ties to Russian officials.

There also have been various reports of infighting. Apparently, several factions within the administration are currently busy tearing each other down in hopes to get closer to the president. The leaks have been another source of concern for the White House officials.

In its report, Politico cited two administration officials and three advisers familiar with the situation, all of whom suggested things seem to be getting more out of hands due to the ongoing investigation into Trump team’s connections with the Kremlin.

“I'm giving you until July 4,” Trump reportedly told Priebus.

Trump has been planning to bring former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who lost his position after allegedly assaulting former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields, and deputy campaign manager David Bossie in to the fold as a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff, respectively.

“I don't want them to come into this mess,” the commander in chief continued. “If I'm going to clean house, they will come in as fresh blood.”

According to the report, both Lewandowski and Bossie were in the Oval Office to witness the dressing-down.

Trump’s ultimate deadline did not come as a surprise to many in the White House.

A source told Politico the president initially planned to get rid of Priebus, along with other staffers from the Republican National Committee, at the 100-day mark. However, upon his return from his first foreign trip, he decided to issue a Memorial Day headline before settling on July 4.

“It's become comical that every holiday becomes a referendum on Reince,” an adviser was quoted as saying.

Trump’s disdain towards Priebus is not a secret.

“Trump will literally ask anyone who will listen, 'Do you think Reince is doing a good job?’ or ‘Do you think that I should get rid of him?’” added another adviser.

Meanwhile, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, another staffer brought in from the RNC who appears to be on the same boat as Priebus, denied the reports.

“Whoever is saying that is either a liar or out of the loop,” he said.

It’s yet to see how (and if) Priebus would be able to clean the mess created by Trump and his incompetence.