Trump: ‘I Went To An Ivy League School. I'm A Very Intelligent Person’

If someone feels the constant need to announce how smart they are to the world, they probably have some misconceptions about their supposed smartness.

Unfortunately, President Donald Trump appears to be one of those people, who are so insecure about themselves they have to remind everyone repeatedly how great – or in this case, “intelligent” – they are.

With him being in the midst of nasty feuds with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Sen. John McCain and Myeisha Johnson, the widow of a Sgt. La David Johnson, a reporter recently asked Trump what we had all been thinking: Being the commander-in-chief of the United States, shouldn’t he at least maintain some form of civility?

In his typical fashion, Trump responded to the query by bragging how bright he was – once again.

“I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am,” the president said. “You know people don’t understand I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person.”

To put things into perspective, Trump graduated from the Wharton School of business at the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, but there is no indication he graduated with any honors.

Moreover, his name was certainly neither on Wharton Dean’s List that year nor on the Wharton award and prize recipients, cum laude recipients, magna cum laude recipients and summa cum laude recipients – suggesting he was not as “nice” a student he claims he was.

Trump also criticized media for not portraying him fairly.

“The fact is I think, I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person,” he added. “I think it’s always OK when somebody says something about you that’s false, I think it’s always OK to counterpunch or fight back.”

This is certainly not the first time Trump has made (doubtable) claims about his intelligence.

July 2015: “I went to the Wharton School of Business. I’m, like, a really smart person.”

July 2016: “If I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I’m one of the smartest people anywhere in the world — it’s true! — but when you’re a conservative Republican they try — oh, do they do a number — that’s why I always start off: went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune — you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we’re a little disadvantaged.”

December 2016: “I'm, like, a smart person. I don't have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years.”

January 2017: “Trust me. I’m, like, a smart person.”

"One of the great memories of all time. " pic.twitter.com/OGddw0EEYr — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 25, 2017

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Trump also brought up the Gold Star widow’s claim he forgot the name of her husband, who died in the line of duty in Niger, while making the controversial condolence call where he said the solider knew what “he signed up for.”

“One of the great memories of all time,” Trump asserted, gesturing to his head and essentially calling the grieving widow a liar. “There was no hesitation. I think she's a fantastic woman. I was extremely nice to her. Extremely respectful.”

Just a reminder: In his 2015 deposition for a lawsuit over Trump University, Trump – the man with the greatest memory – said the phrase, “I don't remember” 35 times.

