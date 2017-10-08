Delusional Trump Thinks He Invented The Term ‘Fake’

During a television interview, conducted by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, President Donald Trump claimed he presented a new term to the world.

President Donald Trump has made many fake claims in the past, but this one takes the cake. Recently, the commander-in-chief told Governor Mike Huckabee, who happens to be White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sander’s father, how he invented the term “fake.”

However, like many of his other claims, this one too is false.

The term "fake" originated from the early 19th century among the "flash" language used by criminals in 18th- and 19th-century England," according to a fascinating "Mental Floss" piece in March 2017.

“I think one of the greatest of all terms I’ve come up with is ‘fake'," he said. “I guess other people have used it, perhaps, over the years, but I’ve never noticed it."

Trump had used the term to boost his ego, denouncing all negative reports about him as “fake news” but that doesn’t make him the inventor of the word. During his first official news conference as president-elect, he called CNN fake news.

"Your organization is terrible," Trump told CNN’s Jim Acosta. "I am not going to give you a question, you're fake news."

And now like a petulant child, the president is insisting he invented a word that was formulated nearly 200 years ago.

The interview with Huckabee was aired on Christian channel Trinity Broadcasting, where Trump defended his atrocious and narcissist act of throwing paper towels at the suffering Puerto Ricans.

In his (bizarre) defense, Trump said people attending the disaster relief distribution center wanted "beautiful soft towels" and they had shouted “Throw ‘em to me, throw ‘em to me Mr President” and were “having fun.”

Read More Trump Gives Condescending Speech, Throws Paper Towels At Puerto Ricans

That wasn't the only ridiculous part of the interview, though. Trump was also all praise for Huckabee’s daughter for being the most “the most talented” representative ever.

“Your daughter is a great person, she’s a great human being,” he said. “And she stepped in and it’s not easy. You know, you have a lot of haters out there asking questions. And when I look at those people they just hate.”

“She has done it with brilliance and with coolness and we’re very, very happy with the job she’s doing,” Trump added. “She’s a very exceptional person.”

To which, Huckabee responded, “Just know that we will forever vote for you having just said that,” vowing a forever vote because, apparently, the president praised his daughter.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Aaron P. Bernstien