In Trump’s America, Being A Woman Has Become A Pre-Existing Condition

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Trumpcare would allow health insurance companies to categorize rape, domestic abuse, C-section and even pregnancy as “pre-existing conditions.”

Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower

Before former President Barack Obama’s signature health care bill became law, most insurance companies used to reject health coverage or charged sky-high premiums for people who had history of surviving sexual assault, rape, domestic abuse, C-section or even pregnancy by classifying it all under “pre-existing conditions.”

Since people who get pregnant or have C-section mostly identify as women, it was shorthand for gender discrimination.

However, it all changed under Obamacare.

The Affordable Care Act prohibited health insurers from denying coverage or charging more premiums just for being a woman, decreasing the number of uninsured women from 19 percent to 8 percent.

Tragically, now that America has a president who famously bragged about grabbing women “by the p****” and has been battling sexual assault allegations for decades, the health care law is obviously reverting to the dark ages.

After facing a humiliating health care defeat earlier this year, President Donald Trump and his band of Republican cronies were finally able to pass their latest bill in the House of Representatives. It was a narrow victory, but it at least took the GOP a step closer to kick millions of middle income and working class Americans off their health insurance.

If the American Health Care Act passes in Senate, the entire country is going to suffer, but one group that would be worse-off is women – including those who voted for Trump.

Protesters rally

Trumpcare, which only appears to benefit the rich and the men, contains an amendment that allows states to opt out of protections for pre-existing conditions. To put it simply, it would allow insurance companies to deny care to customers who have been raped, abused, assaulted, impregnated or have PTSD of postpartum depression.

Moreover, companies can also deny coverage for gynecological services and mammograms.

Meanwhile, erectile dysfunction and prostate cancer get full coverage.

Interestingly, the same amendment, titled the MacAurthur Amendment, also states, “nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance coverage by gender.”

It is just ridiculous. The entire bill disproportionately targets women, which is not that surprising considering a bunch of old white men – some of whom believe women only get abortions just so they can visit big cities – crafted it.

How can a party claim to be pro-life while they subject women, who carry a child in her womb and give birth to it, to such archaic and derogatory laws?

A number of women took to Twitter to protest ACHA with memes from Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian 1985 novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” – a story about a futuristic, authoritarian United States where government strips women of their rights and status as equal citizens.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frighteningly, the reality depicted in that book now seems more relevant than ever.

