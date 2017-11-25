Dangerous, Insane Conspiracy Website Gets Thumbs Up From Trump

By endorsing this bizarre website, the president of the country is legitimizing the conspiracy theories and falsehoods it disseminates.

In yet another attack on what Donald Trump believes is “fake news,” the president tweeted CNN International continues to “represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly.”

A few minutes later, in another tweet, Trump endorsed what he believes is a better alternative: MagaPill.com.

It was ironic considering the website he suggested as a source of non-fake news is a notorious right-wing online platform for pushing bizarre conspiracy theories.

Just take its name as an example: MagaPill – it references MAGA – Trump’s infamous “Make America Great Again,” campaign slogan and “red pill,” a term popular among white supremacists, which means waking up to their alternative – white supremacist – reality. The concept has been borrowed from the 1999 sci-fi movie The Matrix.

Obviously, the website supports and disseminates white supremacist and neo-white supremacist – aka alt-right – nonsense as well.

For instance, hours before Trump endorsed MagaPill, the site tweeted a video from Liz Crokin, a proponent of Pizzagate conspiracy theory. In the video, Crokin claims there is a sex tape of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with an underage girl on disgraced ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

.@LizCrokin is #WOKEAF

Hidden Files on Anthony Wiener's laptop to bring down the Cabal.



Watch Full Vid: https://t.co/Aw4AKPgxRM pic.twitter.com/QHk66zYoOf — MAGA PILL 🏵️ (@MAGAPILL) November 25, 2017

FYI: Last December, the dangerous and completely false rumors about Pizzagate – according to which Comet Ping Pong restaurant in Washington D.C. and its owner were involved in a child sex operation lead by Clinton – led a gunman to target the eatery.

Another tweet by MagaPill.com suggests Lady Gaga is a “spirit cooker,” another conspiracy theory associated with Pizzagate that says Gaga engages in satanic rituals.

The Spirit Cooker presiding over the Globalist cabal.

It's a sick representation of what we are fighting against.#MAGA @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jjDcHLbQI3 — MAGA PILL 🏵️ (@MAGAPILL) October 22, 2017

Therefore, when the president of the country publicly endorses MagaPill, he legitimizes the vitriol and falsehoods disseminated via that platform.

And that’s not OK.

