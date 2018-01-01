Trump Compares The Size Of His ‘Nuclear Button’ With Kim Jong-Un’s

“I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” tweeted the president.

President Donald Trump appears to have an uncanny obsession with the size of things – be it the size of his hands, his inauguration crowd and now, as it appears, his “nuclear button.”

A day after North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un informed the world his nuclear arsenal is now complete and said there was a “nuclear button” on his desk that is ready for use, Trump took to Twitter to brag about his nuclear button being “more powerful” and “much bigger” than his foreign counterpart’s.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Apart from the fact that it constitutes as a horrific nuclear threat, the commander-in-chief actually compared the nuclear capabilities of the United States with a foreign leader over social media and also made fun of the poor, famine-stricken people of the hermit kingdom.

It is also important to note this is not the first time Trump has done something like this.

During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump referred to the North Korean leader as the “Rocket Man” and threatened to “totally destroy” his country. In return, Kim branded with an equally insulting nickname when he called Trump a “dotard,” which translates to “An imbecile; a silly or stupid person (now usually) a person whose intellect is impaired by age; a person in his or her dotage or second childhood.”

Moreover, what “button” is he exactly talking about? Because as one of The New York Times’ editors once pointed out, Trump does have a red button affixed to the Resolute Desk, but it serves the sole purpose of summoning a butler holding a glass of Coke, which he drinks approximately 12 cans of per day.

So, where is this other button? Also, what does the size of a button has to do with how well it works?

“If you love our country, help me put this lunacy in check,” said California Rep. Eric Swalwell. “Tell [Donald Trump] this is not normal behavior. Any [House GOP] members want to make sure Congress has some say before he pushes that button?”

Unsurprisingly, several other social media users also had a lot to say about Trump’s threatening tweet as well – along with discussing its possible repercussions and how close to apocalypse the world might be.

.@realDonaldTrump of 2017: "I'm the most unhinged, mentally unstable, dangerous crackpot who has ever occupied the White House."@realDonaldTrump of 2018: "Hold my beer."#nuclearbutton#NorthKorea — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 3, 2018

Thankfully there is no actual #NuclearButton that @POTUS can just press. It's a process that requires the Secretary of Defense to execute the nuclear order. That's why we should all be praying for James Mattis to have good health, wisdom and rationality. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2018

This madman is still the single most powerful person on the planet, with the ability to order the destruction of the world in just over four minutes. https://t.co/XIKB23NKQM — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 3, 2018

When presidential rhetoric descends to the level of "mine's bigger than yours" https://t.co/DbloTdOM30 — Jonathan Freedland (@Freedland) January 3, 2018

Trump just bragged to Kim Jong Un about his "much bigger & more powerful" nuclear button, but there's no need to worry.



It's just locker room talk. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 3, 2018

Trump tweeting about the nuclear button is the line for every American that actually cares about this country. Trump’s a danger to Americans across the globe, a danger to all of our allies, a danger to our military & law enforcement and probably a danger to himself. #ImpeachTrump — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 3, 2018

The nuclear button tweet is a reminder that Trump is obsessed with size, ratings, bigness.



In all things. Including nuclear arsenals. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 3, 2018

Trump just tweeted that he has a bigger nuclear weapon button than North Korea. We might just be doomed. He’s tweeting about nuclear war like it’s a PlayStation Game. — deray (@deray) January 3, 2018

Mr. Trump's recent twitter storm/interviews are more evidence we're watching an American president psychologically, emotionally and cognitively decompose. It's rather alarming to watch, and the president is not well. But at least he's cutting regulations. — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) January 3, 2018

late breaking new years resolution: deleting twitter from my phone. I want to be blissfully unaware of the nuclear apocalypse when I'm away from my computer. — Rachel Becker (@RA_Becks) January 3, 2018

Interestingly, as one social media user pointed out, Trump’s tweet came nearly two minutes after the Fox News ran a chyron about Kim Jong-un’s nuclear button.

Fox News is going to get us all killed.



Left, Fox, 7:37 pm

Right, Trump, 7:49 pm pic.twitter.com/Qewz7I1SRF — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile, people concerned by Trump’s nuclear threats are not only contacting their senators and representatives, many are also reporting the president for violating Twitter’s terms of service.

I called my Senator and asked if this is enough to invoke the 25th and if not, what is. Call yours at 202-224-3121 now. Leave a message, ask the question. #lastword #Nuclearbutton pic.twitter.com/Jqn0sCfjiD — OurFutureInJeopardy (@Graciem30) January 3, 2018

I reported Trump's dangerous tweet. I hope thousands of people report it. More than that, I hope @TwitterSupport and @Twitter delete that dangerous tweet immediately. This is serious. — Catherine ?? (@CatSkoor) January 3, 2018

Given the fact Twitter previously declined to deactivate or suspend the president’s account, it is yet to see if the company will finally take a notice and put an end to (at least some of) this madness.

