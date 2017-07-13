Trump Wants ‘Transparent’ Border Wall To Avoid Flying ‘Sacks Of Drugs’

“When they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall … they hit you on the head with 60 pounds of the stuff.”

When it comes to the promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, President Donald Trump does not care about geological or monetary obstacles. He only cares about building a “big, beautiful” structure to keep the “bad hombres” out and subsequently make his dwindling fan base happy – after all, how dare these people flee war, poverty and persecution in their country and look for a safe haven for their families, right?

After months and months of empty promises and failed budget proposals, Trump seemed to have scaled back on the border wall pledge in a rather significant manner.

“It’s a 2,000-mile border, but you don’t need 2,000 miles of wall because you have a lot of natural barriers. You have mountains. You have some rivers that are violent and vicious,” Trump told reporters while en route to France on Air Force One. “You have some areas that are so far away that you don’t really have people crossing. So you don’t need that.”

When asked about adding solar panels to the massive construction, an idea Trump initially claimed was his but it was actually not, the commander-in-chief said he was serious about pursuing a wall with solar panels.

“There is a chance that we can do a solar wall. We have major companies looking at that. Look, there's no better place for solar than the Mexico border – the southern border. And there is a very good chance we can do a solar wall, which would actually look good. But there is a very good chance we could do a solar wall,” the president continued, according to the official White House transcript.

He then went on to suggest a new, even more bizarre idea for the wall.

“One of the things with the wall is you need transparency. You have to be able to see through it. In other words, if you can't see through that wall — so it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what's on the other side of the wall,” he said.

Why, you ask? Here is his answer:

“As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don’t see them–they hit you on the head with 60 pounds of the stuff? It's over. As crazy as that sounds, you need transparency through that wall.”

Yes. Trump wants giant holes in the structure of his wall so that drug traffickers don’t crush any Americans when they throw giant bags of drugs over the structure – because that’s how drugs are smuggled in to the U.S.

I guess this is 'modern day presidential'. Trump on a solar border wall and why it needs transparency. pic.twitter.com/EMfiixvR3x — SeriouslyUS? (@USseriously) July 13, 2017

Trump detailing the various design elements of his border wall (transparent! tall! solar panels!) is like when Homer Simpson designed a car: pic.twitter.com/V0fb1IrPBG — Randy Renstrom (@RandyRenstrom) July 13, 2017

DHS Secretary Kelly said parts of President Donald Trump's border wall would be transparent. pic.twitter.com/zvqnX2rzjW — Mark Kaufman (@Drawmark) February 2, 2017

waitwaitwaitwait...so it's *OK* to throw the sack o'drugs over the wall---just as long as you don't hit anybody on the other side?!? — Kendra Petrichor (@kikuandjuju) July 13, 2017

