White House: No Big Deal If Trump Is Engaging In Blatant Islamophobia

What a time to be alive: The White House just said it doesn't matter if the leader of the free world is posting fake videos to demonize an entire religion.

Despite his well-documented history of spewing vitriol against Muslims, U.S. President Donald Trump managed to shock the world once more this week after he retweeted a couple of anti-Muslim videos posted by the deputy leader of a British far-right group.

Condemnations poured in from across the globe, understandably, since the president of the United States who was engaging in what was clearly an act of shameless fear-mongering against the followers of an entire religion.

However, the White House couldn't care less - not even after being pointed out that at least one of the videos shared by the president was fake.

One of the videos Trump shared with his over 43 million Twitter followers from the account of Jaydan Fransen, of ultranationalist Britain First, purported to show a group of Muslims pushing a boy off a roof. Another allegedly featured a Muslim man destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary, and a third one purportedly showed a Muslim immigrant hitting a Dutch boy on crutches.

Within a few hours, the Dutch embassy in the U.S. undermined the credibility of the last video, pointing out the perpetrator of the violent act in the video was, in fact, born and raised in the Netherlands.

Read More Trump's Islamophobic Team Helped Hawaii Judge Block The Muslim Ban

So, essentially, Trump not only publicly endorsed and furthered anti-Muslim propaganda, he endorsed and furthered fake anti-Muslim propaganda.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders doesn't think people should be outraged.

"Whether it is a real video, the threat is real," Sanders told a small group of reporters after an appearance on Fox News. "That is what the President is talking about, that is what the President is focused on is dealing with those real threats, and those are real no matter how you look at it."

When reporters pressed the authenticity of at least one of the videos was questionable, Sanders said reporters were "focusing on the wrong thing."

"The threat is real," she said, later adding that "the threat needs to be addressed. The threat has to be talked about and that is what the President is doing in bringing that up."

It is important to mention here that this is the same administration that waited for days to condemn white attackers multiple times since assuming power in January. The most obvious and recent example being that of Stephen Paddock, a white gunman who opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and killed 58 people while leaving 546 injured, in what turned out to be the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

When British PM Theresa May criticized Trump over his Islamophobic retweet, he responded by saying the U.K. should address its domestic security issues instead of what's going on in the U.S. because the U.S. is "doing just fine."

But, is the U.S. really "doing just fine?"

Facts suggest otherwise.

It is a well-documented fact that far more Americans have been killed in attacks by white American men than by Muslim terrorists or foreigners.

So, as far as addressing the "real threat" is concerned, as Sanders suggested, it is white men, with no connection to Islam, who need to be brought up in the president's tweet - instead of fake videos that marginalize an entire religious community.

Read More Trump Gleefully Invents A New Way To Kill Muslims

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters