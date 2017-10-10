Donna Karan Claims Weinstein's Victims Were ‘Asking For It’

“I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking?” said the fashion designer.

Vile Donna Karan’s too-tight ponytail has gone beyond balding her - it has clearly screwed up her mind!??pic.twitter.com/xJk6rkDUMw #DonnaKaran — Susan (@Susan035173201) October 10, 2017

In an open display of hypocrisy, Donna Karan, the creator of Donna Karan New York and DKNY clothing, defended an alleged sexual harasser, who happens to be her friend.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein, was sacked by the Weinstein Company soon after the company learned about his alleged harassment towards women, actors Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and Television reporter Lauren Sivan were a prey of his animosity.

Sivan alleged the film producer of cornering her in an empty restaurant and forcing her to watch him masturbate in front of her.

But for Donna Karan, this was all the fault of the sexual abuse victims. She told the Daily Mail that her friend was “wonderful.”

This isn’t where the irony ends; she went on to blame a woman’s sensuality for being a reason of men’s monstrous behavior.

“I think we have to look at ourselves,” she said on the red carpet at the CinéFashion film awards in Los Angeles.

“Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women.”

“I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?” she added.

She said the real reason for women being raped or harassed was the way they dressed.

“You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.”

The simple answer to Karan’s question is no, and her defending a sexual abuser with her imaginary reasoning to such a sensitive topic like harassment is outrageous to say the least.

No woman ever asked to be harassed, and no harasser ever attacked a woman after taking her permission. Karan’s statement is enabling men and giving them all the more reason to sexually assault women.

Also, these views coming from a modern fashion designer about women asking for trouble while wearing provocative clothes herself is hypocrisy at its peak.

After receiving backlash, Karan claimed her statement was “taken out of context.”

“Last night, I was honored at the Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards in Hollywood and while answering a question on the red carpet I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe,” she said.

“I have spent my life championing women. My life has been dedicated to dressing and addressing the needs of women, empowering them and promoting equal rights. My statements were taken out of context and do not represent how I feel about the current situation concerning Harvey Weinstein. “

However, it was too late and people took to social media to slam her nonsensical approach to such a sensitive topic.

Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress pic.twitter.com/Vze7lnpdvj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

The interview with Donna Karan is horrific. Batshit crazy. She talks about how women dress?Are her bare shoulders asking for trouble? Wtf??? — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 10, 2017

No more Donna Karan for me https://t.co/QsflmGq7hz — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 10, 2017

To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, "asking for it "? https://t.co/oYyO9tfFKz pic.twitter.com/Fck0h5m13R — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

#donnakaran, who thinks women invite assault by the way they dress, designed this dress pic.twitter.com/VgVkGDN7yn — Venus van Beavis (@VenusvanBeavis) October 10, 2017

Women: we need to protect & support each other! For shame, Donna Karan. Sexual assault survivors deserve our support https://t.co/BrBgWsdIIf — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) October 10, 2017

She just victim blamed all women of sexual assault for "asking for it" and questioned what they wore. She's disgusting. — Sarah Wynter (@sarahwynter) October 10, 2017

Donna Karan is Deplorable. Glad I only own one shirt from her brand & it's now in the trash.https://t.co/jKG3xtw0id — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 10, 2017

Hmm...good to know that Donna Karan does NOT support the views of the women that purchase her products. Shame on you #donnakaran — trumpsux (@trumpsydumpsy) October 10, 2017

I can't. Women need to support each other not bring them down. What an poor excuse of a woman. #donnakaran #HarveyWeinstein ?? https://t.co/Y04lSVqfXa — Nicole Allison (@NikkiBB11) October 10, 2017

So would these #DonnaKaran dresses justify sexual assault because the women who wear them “may be asking for it?” DESPICABLE. pic.twitter.com/Iad6WLmZP2 — Sara Bear (@nastywomannn) October 10, 2017

Wow. Maybe its time for women to boycott the #donnakaran brand? — John M. Busher (@johnmbusher) October 10, 2017

Has this woman lost her mind?? #DonnaKaran says women ask to be assaulted depending on how we dress? WTF?? ???? https://t.co/FiJ79hm7iT — ShawtyNTweetland?? (@rippepessister) October 9, 2017

So #DonnaKaran, does this dress you designed and sold mean the women who wear it are "asking" to be sexually harassed? Seriously. Wtf??!!! pic.twitter.com/Ok5bL2kiXU — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 10, 2017

