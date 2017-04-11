Soccer Fans Offer Beds To Rival Club Supporters Following Explosions

Keeping their differences aside, Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco fans united on Twitter and spent the night under one roof.

A Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco took an unexpected turn when three explosive devices blew up near the German side's bus. As a result the match had to be postponed.

A fourth explosive device was then found near the team’s hotel, making it evident that the attack was targeting the German team.

Consequently, many Monaco fans, who had traveled for the sports event, were left with no place to stay at night. But soon enough, Twitter users united to extend their support and offer their homes to the people.

Using the hashtag #bedforawayfans, Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany citizens opened their arms to their rival team supporters.

Can offer 2 places to sleep in Recklinghausen, 20 minutes away from Dortmund-Can pick up with car if needed #bedforawayfans — Michael (@Michael_Ger_) April 11, 2017

#bedforawayfans Still having 2 places for tonight. — Alexey (@alexey83_bvb) April 11, 2017

When terrorism tries to divide, football unites. Dortmund fans are giving Monaco fans a place to stay at using #bedforawayfans ! pic.twitter.com/H37GQEVmNS — Juan Direction (@JuanDirection58) April 11, 2017

We can offer one sofa bed for 2 persons in Herne, 20km from Dortmund. If you need a ride we can pick you up in Dortmund. #bedforawayfans — Ulrich Göttke (@UGttke) April 11, 2017

Dear @AS_Monaco_ES fans. We have accomodation for for 3 people tonight to stay in Dortmund until tomorrow, just message me #bedforawayfans — Friederike (@FiddyLampe) April 11, 2017

The hashtag soon received lots of response from people actually looking for a place to spend the night.

#bedforawayfans i'm in dortmund, with no bed for tonight



Help me — Rémy Durand (@Remy_Durand_) April 11, 2017

In no time, Twitter was overflowing with pictures of soccer fans, some of whom donned a Dortmund jersey, while others wore Monaco shirts. The opposing teams, keeping their differences aside, spent the night in harmony under one roof, and even had some fun together.

Many internet users tweeted the incident truly proved that sports is all about uniting people.

The blasts took place when three explosives shattered windows on the Borussia Dortmund team bus carrying between 40 and 50 people and injured one player. The motive behind the attack isn’t yet known, however, investigators recovered a handwritten letter at the scene claiming responsibility for the incident.

"I was deeply disturbed by the explosions which occurred tonight in Dortmund. The decision taken to postpone the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco was the correct one since we must always prioritize the safety and security of all fans, team officials and players," Aleksander ?eferin, president of UEFA, European soccer's governing body, said .