Soccer Fans Offer Beds To Rival Club Supporters Following Explosions

Keeping their differences aside, Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco fans united on Twitter and spent the night under one roof.

A Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco took an unexpected turn when three explosive devices blew up near the German side's bus. As a result the match had to be postponed.

A fourth explosive device was then found near the team’s hotel, making it evident that the attack was targeting the German team.

Consequently, many Monaco fans, who had traveled for the sports event, were left with no place to stay at night. But soon enough, Twitter users united to extend their support and offer their homes to the people.

Using the hashtag #bedforawayfans, Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany citizens opened their arms to their rival team supporters.

 

 

 

 

 

The hashtag soon received lots of response from people actually looking for a place to spend the night.

 

 

 

In no time, Twitter was overflowing with pictures of soccer fans, some of whom donned a Dortmund jersey, while others wore Monaco shirts. The opposing teams, keeping their differences aside, spent the night in harmony under one roof, and even had some fun together.

Many internet users tweeted the incident truly proved that sports is all about uniting people.

The blasts took place when three explosives shattered windows on the Borussia Dortmund team bus carrying between 40 and 50 people and injured one player. The motive behind the attack isn’t yet known, however, investigators recovered a handwritten letter at the scene claiming responsibility for the incident.

"I was deeply disturbed by the explosions which occurred tonight in Dortmund. The decision taken to postpone the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco was the correct one since we must always prioritize the safety and security of all fans, team officials and players," Aleksander ?eferin, president of UEFA, European soccer's governing body, said .

