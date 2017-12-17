Doug Jones Believes Sexual Abuse Is A ‘Distraction’ From ‘Real Issues’

“Those allegations were made before the election and so people had an opportunity to judge before that election,” said Doug Jones, referring to allegations against Trump.

The newly elected Democratic Senator from Alabama, who defeated an alleged sexual predator and child molester to secure a seat in the deeply conservative state, does not think sexual misconduct is a “real issue” — in fact, he views it as a “distraction.”

Senator-elect Doug Jones, who will fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recently vacated seat, became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama in nearly 25 years. However, that does not mean he is always going to toe the party line or not vote with the Republicans on certain issues.

“I’m going to talk to people on both sides of the aisle, try to figure out what I think is in the best interests of my state and in the country,” he said on CNN’s State of the Union. “I don’t think anybody should depend on, be able to count on my vote for anything.”

The former civil rights attorney then proceeded to distance himself from his party’s rhetoric by claiming President Donald Trump, who is facing more than a dozen sexual assault and abuse allegations, should not resign.

“Those allegations were made before the election, and so people had an opportunity to judge before that election. I think we need to move on and not get distracted by those issues,” Jones continued. “Let’s get on with the real issues that are facing people of this country right now and I don't think that the president ought to resign at this point. We will see how things go. But certainly those allegations are not new, and he was elected with those allegations front and center.”

Firstly, sexual abuse is a real issue and referring to it as anything but that is the actual distraction.

Secondly, the words sounded ironic coming from the man who was only able to win in Alabama because people were too disgusted by sexual misconduct and pedophilia allegations against his Republican rival, Moore.

At least 21 women have accused the president of making unwanted sexual advances, groping, molestation and kissing them without consent — with allegations dating back to 1980s. That is in addition to the damning "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump admitted to grabbing women “by the p****” and bragging about how his stardom allowed him to be a sexual predator.

After Democratic Sen. Al Franken announced his resignation amid series of sexual harassment and groping allegations, a number of Democrats in the Senate began calling on Trump to follow suit and step down.

However, it seems like Jones is rowing his own boat, which probably should not have come as a surprise as he is already planning to seek reelection in 2020 and knows fairly well he will need the white, conservative population on his side, because this time around, he only won because of black voters.

According to the exit polls, Jones won nearly 96 percent of black vote, which is close to former President Barack Obama garnering 95 percent of the vote in 2012. Of the black women who voted in the election, 98 percent favored Jones, compared to 63 percent white women who voted for Moore, an alleged sexual predator accused of cruising malls looking for underage girls when he was in his 30s.

Here is what social media users had to say about Jones’ remarks on sexual abuse being a “distraction” and his stance on the allegations against Trump.

Doug Jones is already talking about voting Republican. He won the election because the Dem base came out in the south. Voting Republican is the *worst* thing he can do to get reelected because next time the base will stay home! Centrists are not only wrong but ultimately useless. — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) December 17, 2017

Doug Jones is playing the game by not supporting a Trump impeachment because knows he didn’t win over those racist white folks at the ballot box. He’s trying to win them over now. I wish he’d have a spine tho. — deray (@deray) December 17, 2017

I am mostly fine with Doug Jones getting slammed by the left today. The first job is to make the best choice in an election, which he was. The second job is to demand that person be better. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 17, 2017

What if after all this, Doug Jones becomes a Republican pic.twitter.com/sXNJ75qXCZ — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 17, 2017

Very disappointed in Doug Jones. I expected more from a man whose main quality was not being a pedophile — “Youthquake” isn’t even a word (@pixelatedboat) December 17, 2017

doug jones didn’t truly become a democrat until he instantly disappointed us after being elected — Dave King (@DaveKingThing) December 18, 2017

Watch Doug Jones’ complete interview in the video below:

