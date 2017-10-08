Dove Ad Shows Black Woman Miraculously Transform Into A White Woman

The transformation from a black woman to a white one evoked a long-running Jim Crow era-style theme in soap advertising.

Dove’s latest ad was an attempt to represent “women of color thoughtfully.” Sadly, it fell wide off the mark.

The soap company posted a 3-second video of a black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a white woman in a light-colored shirt. A bottle of Dove body wash sat before the women on the bathroom counter.

The screenshot, posted by 29-year-old makeup artist Naomi Blake on her Facebook page during the weekend, received fierce backlash.

“How can you see a body wash ad like this and not realize? It rubbed me and many people the wrong way,” Blake told CNNMoney. “What are you telling the little black girls who watch this?”

Dove deleted the ad shortly after, saying they “deeply regret” they “missed the mark.”

Whatever “the mark” was for Dove, many viewers saw the advertisement as an offensive message: black equates to dirty while white equates to clean.

Marissa Solan, a spokesperson for Dove, said the ad “was intended to convey that Dove Body Wash is for every woman and be a celebration of diversity, but we got it wrong and, as a result, offended many people.”

The transformation from a black woman to a white one evoked a long-running Jim Crow era-style theme in soap advertising, where a “dirty” black person, who is doused in soap and water, emerges from it white and “clean.”

“The historical context makes this sooo [sic] much worse,” one responder wrote, adding in a photo of a Dove's “Summer Glow” nourishing lotion, which was labeled as “normal to dark skin.”

Let's be clear, Dove knew exactly what they were doing with their racist ad. Soap companies used to do this racist theme all the time pic.twitter.com/EzvAiExNcP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 8, 2017

the racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising pic.twitter.com/nO7iDT7dxH — /kaw·reɪdʒ/ (@kawrage) October 8, 2017

I’ve been using Dove soap for about 2 weeks now and I’m so happy with the results 😍👦🏾👦🏻 pic.twitter.com/1zBtvPvHJO — Makahl (@Makahlx) October 9, 2017

Many social media users also questioned how the ad passed through reviews.

I'm genuinely lost about Dove ad, 3 women, black, white & asian take part & they didn't see it as racist! Dove didn't mean it to be racist! — WhirringWanderer (@MrsStruts) October 9, 2017

Some viewers are concerned if they boycott Unilever, the parent company that produces Dove, they won’t have other products to turn to.

Dove distant cousin. Best love story for our skins and pots. Unilever has us good. pic.twitter.com/QWQt4UHIxT — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) October 9, 2017

Boycotting Unilever is a good call until you realise every detergent you own & body deodorant you've just used is also cousin to Dove. pic.twitter.com/uECp6hFlBG — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) October 9, 2017

However, make no mistake, this is hardly the first time Dove has created an ad with racist undertones.

Okay, Dove...

One racist ad makes you suspect.

Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty. pic.twitter.com/hAwNCN84h2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 8, 2017

In 2011, an ad for a line of body washes was accused of racism after Dove showed three women lined up beneath two boards with the words “before” and “after.” The soap company said it was meant to show the effect on skin dryness before and after using Dove, but from the way the women were lined, it seemed they turned white from dark after using the product.

In another misguided attempt to appear inclusive, Dove came up with “Real Beauty Bottles,” which featured a range of bottles for its body washes created to resemble women’s bodies.

It’s a bit difficult to take Dove’s apology seriously considering its ads have more misses than hits, particularly when it comes to women of color.

Banner/Thumbnail credits: Reuters, Chris Helgren