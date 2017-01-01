The Dream.US Awards 1,200 Scholarships To Undocumented Youth

Currently, there are almost 800,000 DREAMers in the country — and all of them deserve a chance to succeed.

The Dream.US awarded 1,200 scholarships to support immigrants attending college this fall.

The scholarship program has already aided 3,000 undocumented youth to go to college. This time around, it will award $30 million worth of scholarships — a windfall for DREAMers who get no federal aid to pay for college, limited access to state aid and often have to pay out-of-state tuition.

Currently, there are almost 800,000 DREAMers in the country, all of them who face the threat of being deported, even though many of them came to the United States when they were just babies.

President Donald Trump announced last month that he will, for now, let DREAMers stay in the United States. However, his decision came with a catch: their undocumented parents will have to leave.

It’s not certain how long this new decision of the president will continue or what impact will it have on his supporters.

However, one thing’s for sure: these youths deserve a chance at success — and the Dream.US is giving it to them.