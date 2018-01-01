Honest Cleaner Returns A Bag Full Of Diamonds To The Police In Dubai

An Indian cleaner was rewarded with a certificate and gift for handing over a bag full of diamonds and jewelry, worth nearly $544,50, to Dubai police.

An Indian cleaner in Dubai was presented a gift along with a certificate for returning a bag full of golden jewelry and diamonds.

Vinaktaramana Motabatolal mistakenly tripped over a bag in Al Qusais, Dubai.He opened the bag to find out that the bag was full of gold jewelry and diamonds.

The cleaner, then, rushed to the nearest police station in order to hand the bag over to the police. It was later determined that the overall cost of the jewelry and diamonds was worth over 200,000 Dh ($544,50).

Read More What Other Normal Things Can You Get Arrested For In Dubai?

The Director of Al Qusais police station, Brigadier Yousof Abdullah Salem Al Odaidi, in recognition of Motabatolal's good deed, honored him with a certificate as well as a gift.

A lot of people on Twitter came forward to support Motabatolal for his honesty.

Good job — VIJAY MILDAN ? (@vijay_mildan) January 1, 2018

ما ساء الله. جزاه الله خيرا!!

الله يخفظ اﻹمارات وشيوخها وسرطةها وأهلها من كل شر! — أبو حنيف محمد رضوان (@abuhaneefriswan) January 2, 2018

هذه اخلاق الامارات — عقل يتفكر@ (@8EZxgc87xyOzATo) January 1, 2018

Congratulations 💐💐💐💐 — rajkumarswimtrainer (@rajkumarswimtr) January 1, 2018

welldone Vinakatar Amana Motabato Lal and Thank you Dubai police — fazlu (@fazludubai) January 1, 2018

Dubai earned the nickname, "the City Of Gold," because of the huge amount of jewelry stores that represent more than 50 per cent of the retail businesses there. in the city.

Dubai is recognized as one of safest cities in the world. In 2016, the UAE was named second in the list of countries with the lowest crime rate. According to a new study from Dubai Police's Public Opinion Survey Centre, in cooperation with Criminal Investigation Department, 95.3 percent of Dubai residents report feeling safe living in the emirate. "The results were not new to the emirate. Even though there are more than 200 nationalities living in the UAE, they all live in harmony, which has contributed to residents feeling safe and secure in the city," Major General Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, told Gulf News in an interview.

Thumbnail Credits :Reuters, Francois Lenoir