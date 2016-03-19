Dubai's Crown Prince Rescues Stranded Truck Driver With His Mercedes

Video of Dubai’s crown prince of rescuing a truck driver in a Dubai desert has gone viral.

The crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, literally became a fairytale prince after he rescued a truck driver stuck in a desert in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is popularly known as Fazza, used his luxury Mercedes 4x4 to help the distressed driver. The 12-wheel truck, laden with sand, was first emptied and then successfully towed. The incident which was captured on camera shows Sheikh Hamdan pulling the heavy sand-filled vehicle with a rope attached to his luxurious car.

The crown prince succeeded in stealing millions of hearts by his kind gesture after the video went viral.

Sheikh Hamdan is the son of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president of U.A.E. and emir of Dubai. He has an estimated family fortune of $12 billion. The prince publishes his own poetry and is also the chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and heads the Emirates' committees on sports and autism.

He leads an exciting life and is very active on Instagram as well. He has jumped off buildings, gone deep sea diving and has also played with lions.

He is also a keen rider, much like his father who owns the Godolphin racing team, one of the most famous racing establishments in the world.

