‘Free Dylann Roof — I Hate N*****’ Graffiti Found At U Of Michigan

In yet another incident of racism, Ann Arbor police released a surveillance video of three men spray painting hate speech over a mural near the campus of University of Michigan.

According to investigators, one man painted racial slurs that read "Free Dylann Roof, I Hate N******" in red, while the other two were on the lookout, safeguarding their friend from any outsider.

Self-confessed white supremacist Dylan Roof killed nine African-American parishioners at a Bible study meeting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. And these racist hooligans apparently want him to roam free, like a normal citizen, despite his heinous crimes.

Currently, Roof is on a death row.

"My heart was broken, in the fact that that is an ideology and a sentiment that people feel strongly enough to share with the world," said Mary Thiefels, who designed the mural in 2014.

“It’s definitely been hard to swallow, but also it’s making a very important point that hate speech is real. The lid is off,” she said of the vandalism.

“If your motive here was to draw attention to a cause, you have and you’ve also drawn the attention of law enforcement,” explained Ann Arbor Police Lt. Matthew Lige. “We are actively seeking to identify these individuals.”

The very same day another disturbing poster that read “Free Dylann Roof” was discovered on a campus bulletin board.

Everyday stories of racism make headlines and now the situation is really getting out of hand. People are now getting so bold that they not only endorse racism but are actually attacking people of color and supporting criminals belonging to the so-called superior race.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Carlo Allegri