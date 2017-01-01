Fox News Host: Trump Wants To 'Reap The Benefits' Of Racism

Eboni K. Williams, co-host of “The Fox News Specialists,” called Trump’s initially vague condemnation of Saturday’s bloody clashes “cowardly and dangerous.”

President Donald Trump finally condemned white supremacist groups by name in the wake of Charlottesville riots, however, only after receiving much criticism and widespread outrage.

The president's failure to immediately denounce racism riled his critics and allies alike.

In fact, one anchor at Trump's favorite news channel, Fox News, was so upset that she claimed the POTUS' initial statement on Aug. 12 clashes was "cowardly and dangerous."

“I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt,” Eboni K. Williams, co-host of “The Fox News Specialists."

“I can no longer do that, Mr. President. No more benefit ? all doubt.”

Fox News is often mocked as the U.S. state news channel, owing to its overly Trump-friendly coverage. However, the network's anchors, like Shepard Smith and now Williams, are increasingly growing frustrated over Trump's obvious support for white supremacists.

"You remember when you said your base would stick with you even if you shot someone on Fifth Avenue?" Williams continued. "I think you are right. I think they will stick with you through anything. ... They will even stick with you while you calm their fears and deep-seated anger around their perceived depreciation of the intrinsic value of whiteness in this country. Let’s be honest: That’s what this is all really about."

And while she acknowledged Trump might not be “personally” racist himself, Williams claimed he appeared “all too happy to reap the benefits” of racism - as understood from his initial statement addressing Charlottesville unrest.

