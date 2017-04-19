Seattle Mayor Quits Amid Multiple Allegations Of Sexually Abusing Boys

"My sisters would be in their rooms, sleeping. And I would be in my room, and he would be in there, molesting me," said one of the abuse survivors.

Seattle mayor resigned from his post after fresh allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against him.

Ed Murray, 62, a Democrat, is the city’s first openly gay mayor. His resignation comes after his cousin, Joseph Dyer, accused him of sexually abusing him as a teenager.

Dyer is the fifth person to come forward with the allegations. He told Seattle Times, Murray “forced him into sex for about a year.”

“And that’s when he would molest me. And my mother would be right there in the house, she’d be in the living room … watching TV, at that time it was probably 'M*A*S*H.’ And my sisters would be in their rooms, sleeping. And I would be in my room, and he would be in there, molesting me,” said Dyer.

As he has in the past, Murray denied Dyer’s allegations.

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our city government to conduct the public's business. To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation,” he said.

He further added the allegations were a result of a family rift.

“There’s been numerous fights between our two families for many years, and much ugliness. I guess they see me down and out, and they want to finish me off," added Murray.

In April, a lawsuit accused him of repeatedly raping a man, Delvonn Heckard, 30 years ago. In the wake of the lawsuit, he withdrew from the mayor race. Further investigation into the incident revealed Heckard wasn’t the only one who had been target of sexual abuse at the hands of Murray.

However, Heckard later withdrew the lawsuit to complete counseling.

After the initial lawsuit, three other men made similar accusations. Jeff Simpson said Murray abused him as a teen while he was his foster son. While another man said Murray sexually abused him when he was drug-addicted and a homeless teen.

Following Murray’s resignation, City Council President Bruce Harrell will become interim mayor.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Jason Redmond