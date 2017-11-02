Egyptian TV Host Jailed For Discussing Having Kids Outside Marriage

“The discussion promoted immoral ideas that are alien to our society and threaten the fabric of the Egyptian family,” claimed Egypt’s media union.

A few days after Nabih al-Wahsh, a prominent conservative lawyer in Egypt, suggested it’s a “national duty to rape” women who wear ripped jeans during a panel discussion on live television, the Egyptian authorities sentenced a popular female TV presenter to three years in prison for discussing having children out of conventional marriages.

Doaa Salah, who hosts “With Dody” on Al-Nahar TV, came under fire for appearing on her show, wearing a fake baby bump, to discuss single mothers. During the episode, titled “Buy a Man,” the host also talked about women who want to have children but don’t want to get married, which made some of her viewers think she was casting single motherhood in a positive light.

Salah also explained how sperm donation was acceptable in Western countries and suggested women could marry briefly and the divorce their husbands after having children.

“You simply need to have the money and then separate,” the host said.

A court in Cairo shortly sued Salah for her “immoral” statements in July. She has now been sentenced to three years in prison for “inciting debauchery” and will have to pay 10,000 Egyptian Pound ($566) to the lawyer who filed the lawsuit against her.

Her show has also been suspended for three months for performing “bizarre and controversial acts” and discussing topics “contrary to Egyptian society’s family principles.”

“The discussion promoted immoral ideas that are alien to our society and threaten the fabric of the Egyptian family,” the country’s media union said in a statement.

Extramarital affairs, sex before marriage and having a child out of wedlock are widely regarded as taboo subjects in the mostly conservative Egypt. However, what they fail to realize is that not talking about the problem won’t somehow make it go away.

According to Africa News, another TV presenter named Reham Saeed also faced a three-month suspension for talking about extra-marital affairs on TV.

Fortunately, Saeed was able to narrowly escape two prison sentences after appeals.

