We Need To Talk About Macron's Racist Statement About Africa

Many internet users have denounced President Macron's remarks as racist, while others believe they were taken out of context.

Macron says Africa's problems are "civilizational" and blames women with "7 or 8" kids. A repugnant speech.



During the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, U.S. President Donald Trump attracted most of the headlines, thanks to his own and his administration's embarrassing gaffes and never ending nepotism involving his daughter, Ivanka.

All of this news coverage involving Trump, however, eclipsed what was perhaps one of the most racist statements delivered during the summit.

And, no, it was neither Trump nor Russian President Vladimir Putin who dropped the offensive remarks.

It was, in fact, French President Emmanuel Macron.

France’s youngest leader landed himself in hot water after saying the problems in Africa are "civilizational."

Macron's comment came in response to a question by a reporter who asked about the non-existence of a Marshall Plan for Africa. (The Marshall Plan was an American initiative to aid Western Europe in the wake of the destruction caused by World War II.)

The French president began by listing "civilizational" problems facing the continent, including failed states, corrupt democracies, and poverty.

“The challenge of Africa, it is totally different, it is much deeper, it is civilizational, today," says the clip posted above. "What are the problems in Africa? Failed states, the complex democratic transitions, demographic transitions, which is one of the main challenges facing Africa.”

And as if this list wasn't offensive enough, President Macron also implied one of Africa’s pressing challenges is women in the country who have “seven or eight” children.

It's being reported that Macron's comments might have been edited in the video, posted above, now doing rounds on Twitter.

However, as per the transcribes of his longer speech, it appears the endearing French president did indeed deliver the racially prejudiced remarks:

Macron: "Africa has a civilizational problem"

Me: "The legacy of colonization, slavery, & imperialism?"

Macron: "No, women having 7 kids" — Starrcade Barricade (@marxismflairism) July 10, 2017

I wrote a PhD on both the Marshall Plan and development in Africa, and it is my professional opinion that Macron's speech was bollocks. — Charlotte L. Riley (@lottelydia) July 11, 2017

Trump's speech about "western civilization" and Macron's comments about "problem of civilization Africa" come from the same white supremacy. — Zeru (@DoubleStraps) July 10, 2017

Hey Macron, know what a real problem Africa faces? French imperialism and neo-colonialism. — Slick Nick (@FurlinNick) July 11, 2017

#Macron 's speech on Africa was abhorrent particularly considering that nation's history on that continent — Martin O'Neill (@DrNostromo) July 11, 2017

Here's some advice for world leaders: Talking about Africa while referring to it as a country, first and foremost, is the textbook definition of racism. In addition, it is wrong to disregard the individual progress of the continent's individual nations and degrading their women with sexist stereotypes.

Given France's embarrassing history in the continent, Macron should know better.