French President Macron Tells Asylum Seeker To ‘Go Back To Morocco’

Shafaq Naveed
“If you are not in danger you should go back to your country. You are not in danger in Morocco,” said the French president.

 

A Moroccan asylum seeker asked French President Emmanuel Macron for a French citizenship while he was attending a charity event in Paris.

The French leader not only refused to give her citizenship he also, somewhat, humiliated her. 

“If you are not in danger, you should go back to your country,” he said.

“I cannot give French papers to everyone,” he continued. “Otherwise how do I deal with all the people who are already here and who cannot find work? You see, so we have to protect the vulnerable people who are unsafe in their home country.”

The young woman then informed Macron her parents, who were unwell, currently live in France.

“But you can come visit them regularly, if you want,” was his response. 

“If they (the parents) are here, we will treat them. This is how justice works in France, and it is already very generous as you can imagine,” he continued.

According to Morocco World News, Macron earlier advised the young woman to go back to Morocco because France “cannot accommodate everyone who comes with working or student visas and who stay after.”  

He then went on and quoted the famous words of former French Prime Minister Michel Rocard in 1989 to justify his stringent immigration policy. “We take our share, but we cannot welcome all the misery of the world,” he said.

Macron's remarks are being denounced as insensitive and hypocritical by many internet users especially because they go against his campaign pledge to serve with “humility, with devotion, with determination."

It should not come as a surprise, though, because Macron isn't really as liberal on immigration as he has been portrayed in the media.

Macron has divided migrants in two categories: the asylum seekers and the “economic migrants” who, according to the French president, “come from safe countries and follow economic migration routes, feeding ferrymen, organized crime and sometimes terrorism.” France must be “rigorous” and “inflexible” with this class of migrant because “we cannot welcome them all”.

The French president has pledged to reduce the asylum application process to six months (the current waiting time is 14 to 18 months) and to provide emergency housing to remove all migrants from the streets.

However, Macron’s classification is not practical. “Sorting people who are eligible for asylum from economic migrants is extremely complex and very difficult to do,” says Maryse Tripier, professor in sociology of immigration at Université Paris Diderot.

“Factors for migration are multidimensional; we can’t put them easily in the box ‘economic’ or the box ‘asylum’. It’s too simplistic, it cannot really work.”

People had a lot to say about Macron’s response to the Moroccan asylum seeker.

 

 

 

 

 

 

