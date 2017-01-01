Rick Perry Just Blamed The Oceans For Causing Climate Change

“Most likely the primary control knob is the ocean waters and this environment that we live in,” said Rick Perry when asked about impact of carbon emissions.

The world’s leading scientists from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and, until recently, the Environmental Protection Agency may have all concurred man-made carbon dioxide emission is the primary cause of climate change, but President Donald Trump’s energy secretary is still fighting tooth and nail to debunk that fact.

Former presidential candidate and perpetual climate change-denier, Rick Perry, recently tried to contradict nearly all of the climate scientists on the planet by denying that humans are the main cause of climate change.

During an interview with CNBC, anchor Joe Kernen asked the Republican if he believed “CO2 is the primary control knob for the temperature of the Earth and for climate?”

Perry, who watches over much of the United States’ climate science research, responded with gibberish.

“No, most likely the primary control knob is the ocean waters and this environment that we live in,” he said. “The fact is this shouldn’t be a debate about, ‘Is the climate changing, is man having an effect on it?’ Yeah, we are. The question should be just how much, and what are the policy changes that we need to make to effect that?”

To put it simply, Perry wants people to believe oceans are causing climate change, when it is the other way around and oceans are the victims of global warming.

“This idea that science is just absolutely settled and if you don’t believe it’s settled then somehow you’re another Neanderthal that is so inappropriate from my perspective,” Perry continued.

This is not the first time he has denied the science behind climate change using his illogical theory on carbon emissions.

“I don’t believe that we have the settled science by any sense of the imagination to stop that kind of economic opportunity,” he said back in 2014. “Calling CO2 a pollutant is doing a disservice the country, and I believe a disservice to the world.”

It is truly disconcerting to think this man is in charge of the country’s nuclear security.

Meanwhile, Joe Kernan went on to praise Perry without bothering to fact-check his answer.

“Mr. Secretary,” he said. “Pretty good answer that you gave there, and I think you’re going to be fine with that.”

Watch the complete interview in the video above.