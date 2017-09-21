© Reuters, Darren Ornitz

Watch Turkish President’s Guards Assault American Protesters – Again

by
Amna Zaman
Protestors were beaten up by the Turkish president’s security guards as they interrupted his speech.

 

 

Just months after videos emerged of a violent clash outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C., between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s body guards and Kurdish protestors.

Another similar incident took place in Times Square, New York City at Erdogan’s “special address” to a reception in his honor, where his guards were captured on camera brutally beating up protestors who interrupted the speech.

Multiple individuals in the audience reportedly started yelling at the event which was organized by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC).

According to reports, as soon as Erdogan entered the stage, one of the protestor shouted, “You’re a terrorist! Get out of my country!”

This is when the guards took action against the protestors. They threw several punches and brutally beat one of the protesters before escorting him  out of the venue.

As the man, who is believed to be an American citizen, was forcibly pushed out of the event, the audience members booed and chanted the president’s name.

Ergodan then asked the crowd to calm down and said, “My dear brothers, my dear brothers, my dear brothers, I have an important request from you: Don't let three to five impertinent people, three to five hall terrorists ruin our lovely gathering.”

“The US secret service arrested four YPG supporters for trespass and disturbing the event. President Erdogan calmly and wisely restored order, and the program continued seamlessly and successfully,” TASC said in a statement.

The incident took place just hours after President Donald Trump praised Erdogan’s leadership in Turkey and said he [Erdogan] “has become a friend of mine,” while meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“I think now we’re as close as we’ve ever been,” Trump said during the meeting.

In May, following a meeting between Trump and Erdogan, eleven people were hurt in a brutal attack on peaceful demonstrators outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C. Demonstrators carrying the Kurdish PYD party flag were knocked to the ground and then kicked by men in suits.

Erdogan has also been accused of oppressing the Kurdish ethnic community, which the Turkish government perceives as a separatist group. Hundreds of Kurdish activists and politicians have been arrested under Erdogan’s rule.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Darren Ornitz

