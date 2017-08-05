Fox News' Eric Bolling Allegedly Sent Lewd Photos To Female Colleagues

“We were just informed of this late Friday afternoon via a Huffington Post inquiry and plan to investigate the matter,” said Fox News spokesperson.

Fox News host Eric Bollingallegedly sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to female co-workers several years ago.

Bolling reportedly sent photos to two colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News. The women are said to be the host’s current and former colleagues. While requesting anonymity, they confirmed receiving lewd text messages from him.

The host sent the messages several years ago on different occasions. One of the women said as soon as she received the message she told Bolling to never send such a message again. However, she didn’t get a reply from him.

The women further confirmed that the message was unsolicited and said they knew the message was from him because they recognized his number from previous interactions. The women also reported they were deeply offended and upset after the incident.

“We were just informed of this late Friday afternoon via a Huffington Post inquiry and plan to investigate the matter,” said Fox News spokesperson.

Bolling has worked with the network since 2007. He joined Fox after leaving CNBC and has worked with Fox Business and Fox News.

“Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made,” said Michael J. Bowe, Bolling’s attorney.

In 2014, during the panel show “The Five” he made a misogynistic remark on-air when he made a comment about the first fighter pilot from U.A.E who was leading the bombing of Islamic State. He asked a question on air which said if it was appropriate to say “boobs on the ground” instead of “boots on the ground.”

The host’s stars at the network have risen partly because of his strong support of President Donald Trump. He has repeatedly defended Trump on the network. Trump also in return has tweeted praise and support for Bolling.

The revelation comes at a crucial time for the network which is already experiencing a turbulent year. Recently, Julie Roginsky, a Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit claiming against the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, claiming that Ailes sexually harassed her and that when she refused his advances, she was denied a job opportunity.

Fox News talk show host Bill O’Reilly was also accused of harassing female coworkers for years. Following the allegations, the top-rated host in cable news came to an abrupt and embarrassing end as Fox News forced him out.

That is not all. Former Fox News contributor Debbie Schlusselstepped forward and accused host Sean Hannity of pressuring her into “accompany him to his hotel room for sex.” The woman appeared on radio's "The Pat Campbell Show" to allege that after she and Hannity attended a live taping together in Detroit, he tried to take her back to his hotel room.

HuffPo says @ericbolling texted photos of his junk to 3 women.... just the tip of the story from what I hear. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 5, 2017

Odd denial to @yashar by @ericbolling atty. "recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications" — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 5, 2017

Exclusive: A dozen sources tell me that longtime FNC host Eric Bolling sent lewd text messages to women colleagues. https://t.co/dW7XW0EFHS — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 5, 2017

Spotlight:Reuters, Rashid Umar Abbasi