In 2014, Eric Trump Bragged About Russia Funding Trump Golf Courses

“We don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia,” Eric Trump reportedly told golf reporter James Dodson in 2014.

With former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates set to testify on contacts between White House and Russia, the never-ending debate about Trump family’s alleged business ties to the Kremlin is also bound to heat up.

It is a sensitive time for the Trump administration and a resurfaced Eric Trump interview might have made things even worse for them.

President Donald Trump, who already has the lowest approval rating in history, has been facing allegations about his connections to Russian operatives ever since the beginning of his campaign. Although he has constantly denied the accusations, he has also said some rather drastic things in defense of despotic Russian President Vladimir Putin, who the U.S. intelligence agencies believe played a direct role in DNC hacking right before the election.

Despite facing a lot of criticism over his relationship with Putin, which he once bragged about but seems to have totally forgotten since announcing his bid for presidency, Trump has asserted more than once that he has no business dealings with the communist nation.

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Just a few hours ago, he also posted this:

When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn't allow the FBI to check their server or investigate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

Ironically, his latest tweet came at the same time a prominent golf reporter shared an important tidbit about his years old interview with Trump’s middle son, Eric.

James Dodson, who co-wrote legendary golf player Arnold Palmer’s memoir, recently told Boston’s WBUR about his 2014 visit to Trump’s then-new golf course in Charlotte, North Korea, after Trump repeatedly asked him to.

While there, the business mogul reportedly boasted about having access to $100 million to fund his renovations. The comment struck Dodson as odd, so he asked his golf partner about it.

This is what he claimed happened next:

“As we were setting off, I said, ‘Eric, who’s funding? I know no banks?—?because of the recession, the Great Recession?—?have touched a golf course. You know, no one’s funding any kind of golf construction. It’s dead in the water the last four or five years.’ And this is what he said. He said, ‘Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.’ I said, ‘Really?’ And he said, ‘Oh, yeah. We’ve got some guys that really, really love golf, and they’re really invested in our programs. We just go there all the time.’ Now that was three years ago, so it was pretty interesting.”

Interestingly, Eric is not the only Trump to brag about his family’s business ties to Russia, as Donald Trump Jr. also made an alarmingly similar remark during a 2008 press conference.

“And in terms of high-end product influx into the US, Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets; say in Dubai, and certainly with our project in SoHo and anywhere in New York. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eric has refuted the story.

This story is completely fabricated and just another example of why there is such a deep distrust of the media in our country. #FakeNews https://t.co/YZMUnniw7Z — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 8, 2017

However, it doesn’t look like the internet is about to forget it anytime soon.

Donald has always denied it, but Eric Trump let it slip:



"We have all the funding we need out of Russia."



Follow the money. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 7, 2017