Eric Trump Believes Ellen DeGeneres Is Part Of A Deep State Conspiracy

The “deep state” conspiracy theories peddled by paranoid conservatives in the United States — including President Donald Trump — are laughable. But the president's son, Eric Trump, is pushing a new theory on Twitter that will leave many laughing even harder.

Trump is suggesting that Ellen DeGeneres, a left-leaning talk show host, is part of the deep state conspiracy to disrupt the Trump administration. His evidence for this? The tweet in which he says as much includes a screenshot wherein his account’s suggested “Who to Follow?” accounts include Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama...and DeGeneres herself.

“Shocking... once again, here are the @Twitter ‘suggestions’ of who I should follow. #DeepState,” Trump wrote.

Trump is apparently unaware of how social media algorithms work. According to the site’s own information page about how it decides who to suggest you should follow, these profiles are determined based on who your contacts are, what your current geographical location is, and what your personal activity on Twitter may resemble, among other variables.

In other words, the suggestions made to Eric Trump about who to follow aren’t part of a “deep state” conspiracy, but rather are determined by Trump’s own actions on Twitter.

Users on Twitter reacted appropriately:

Not proud to admit this, but I would pay $20 to sit with Eric Trump for ten minutes and have him explain Ellen DeGeneres' shadowy role in the Deep State. — Tod Kelly (@RTodKelly) January 3, 2018

.@EricTrump, buddy, we already get it: you're the dumb one. You don't need to keep confirming it.



Play with your fidget spinner, eat some Fun Dip, whatever... just stop saying stupid crap like this.https://t.co/ClK77M903I — Michael G. Stone (@M_G_Stone) January 3, 2018

This dude is as dumb as a bag of Trumps....

Eric Trump suggests Ellen DeGeneres is part of the ‘Deep State’https://t.co/V4YcMH0C8S



Shared from my Google feed — Section 1983 and Bivens Action (@BeataRussian) January 3, 2018

"THE DEEP STATE" = mythological bogeyman of many conservatives. Eric Trump apparently believes Ellen DeGeneres is a part of it. Jeez... it's funny but pathetically so. — Sam Malone (@SamRoga2016) January 3, 2018

It’s not entirely surprising that Eric Trump believes a conspiracy is influencing his online activity — this is a person who, after all, doesn’t quite understand what “nepotism” really means, and believes his father, despite opinion polls demonstrating otherwise, is a “loved” president. But insinuating that a daytime talk show host is somehow part of a “deep state” conspiracy against your family is going beyond what is expected of him or even his father, and is delving into paranoid delusions that warrant us asking whether any Trump (the president or his children) are competent political or business leaders at all.