Eric Trump Talks Nepotism, Has No Idea How It Works

No first family has ever wielded as much power in the history of the United States as the present one does.

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and favorite child, serves as official “eyes and ears” to the president and holds her very own West Wing office along with security clearance while her two brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have been entrusted to manage a multibillion-dollar business empire boosted by its affiliation with a sitting president.

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner not only serves as a senior White House adviser, he seems to have eclipsed pretty much everyone else in the entire administration when it comes to having the president’s ear. Case in point: despite having no government experience (just like his father-in-law), Kushner has been tasked to oversee some of the new administration’s biggest challenges – including peace talks in the Middle East, improved ties with Mexico, solving the opioid crisis, looking after Veteran Affairs system and overhauling the entire federal government, to name a few.

Previously, federal anti-nepotism laws prevented such appointments, but since coming to power, Trump has shown very little (read: none) regard for it – either because he doesn’t care what others think of him or because he just doesn’t see it as nepotism to begin with.

The thing is, when you grow up in privilege, you have a hard time differentiating between biasness and objectivity.

Eric Trump’s latest interview is a perfect example of that mindset.

The youngest of three older Trump children recently shared his thoughts on the matter providing a brief glimpse inside how America’s most powerful family sees privilege and inheritance.

“Nepotism is kind of a factor of life,” Eric told Forbes in an interview published Tuesday. “We might be here because of nepotism, but we’re not still here because of nepotism. You know, if we didn’t do a good job, if we weren’t competent, believe me, we wouldn’t be in this spot.”

The younger Trump said his father would have it no other way.

“He’s a guy, no matter where it is, he expects people to perform. And if they’re not performing, he kind of encourages them to go on their way,” he continued. “You know the one thing, Don, Ivanka and I never let him down really in any factor of life. And I think it’s one of the reasons that we’re as innately close as we are.”

To put it simply, he believes he and his siblings’ last names got them where they are (a multi billion-dollar organization and a White House office) but they still somehow earned their place because they are worthy of it.

If anything, they seem to be underestimating the impact privilege has had on their success.

Oh, and Eric believes it was his and his brother’s professional growth that made it possible for Trump to announce his bid for the country’s presidency.

“I don’t know if he could have done the presidential thing four years ago,” Eric added. “Certainly eight years ago, he couldn’t have. I think we probably would have been too big of question marks for him. I think in so many of the deals that we’ve done, whether it be kind of all of the golf courses or the wineries or this or that — and the operations of them and hiring for them, the building of these buildings, the financing of these buildings and everything else that we do on a daily basis. I think, hopefully, we earned our stripes. And I think that’s ultimately why we’re in the seat we’re in.”

Yes, just like his sister running her fashion brand from within the White House and his brother-in-law holding talks with the Iraqi government despite having no background in diplomatic negotiations.