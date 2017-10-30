© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

'$1 To Help Us': Eric Trump Asks For Money After Manafort's Indictment

by
Fatimah Mazhar
“There’s a new opposition against my father and this Administration every day,” Eric Trump wrote. “But as a loyal supporter, I know you know the truth.”

 

 

As President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort surrendered to the FBI to face federal conspiracy charges in relation to Bob Mueller's Russia collusion probe, Eric Trump turned to donors to ask for money.

Soon after Manafort's name was announced among the first charges in Mueller's investigation, Trump's son blasted out emails to Republican voters, asking for "just $1 to help us" with the subject “Still Standing," which many found ironic, considering the mess the Trump campaign is in and the fact that Trump's approval rating dropped to its lowest level yet this week.

“There’s a new opposition against my father and this Administration every day,” the email read. “But as a loyal supporter, I know you know the truth. Please make a contribution of just $1 to help us crush our goal this month."

Read More
Eric Trump Poses With Woman Wearing ‘Latina Against Trump’ Shirt

The plea, of course, targeted Trump's voter base, unfortunately, a majority of whom indeed believes media makes fake news about the POTUS.

“My father has spoken out time and time again against those who have tried to bring this country down, and will always do so to protect hardworking Americans whose values have been forgotten by Washington,” Eric Trump’s email states.

What the POTUS' son forgot to mention is that Manafort is being investigated in a case to find out if he could be among the people trying to "bring this country down" by colluding with Russians.

 

 

 

 

Read More
Eric Trump Talks Nepotism, Has No Idea How It Works

Banner / Thumbnail : Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Tags:
donald trump eric trump fundraising paul manafort president trump republican republican voters robert mueller russia trump campaign trump news united states us news washington dc washington dc news
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.