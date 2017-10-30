'$1 To Help Us': Eric Trump Asks For Money After Manafort's Indictment

“There’s a new opposition against my father and this Administration every day,” Eric Trump wrote. “But as a loyal supporter, I know you know the truth.”

As President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort surrendered to the FBI to face federal conspiracy charges in relation to Bob Mueller's Russia collusion probe, Eric Trump turned to donors to ask for money.

Soon after Manafort's name was announced among the first charges in Mueller's investigation, Trump's son blasted out emails to Republican voters, asking for "just $1 to help us" with the subject “Still Standing," which many found ironic, considering the mess the Trump campaign is in and the fact that Trump's approval rating dropped to its lowest level yet this week.

“There’s a new opposition against my father and this Administration every day,” the email read. “But as a loyal supporter, I know you know the truth. Please make a contribution of just $1 to help us crush our goal this month."

The plea, of course, targeted Trump's voter base, unfortunately, a majority of whom indeed believes media makes fake news about the POTUS.

“My father has spoken out time and time again against those who have tried to bring this country down, and will always do so to protect hardworking Americans whose values have been forgotten by Washington,” Eric Trump’s email states.

What the POTUS' son forgot to mention is that Manafort is being investigated in a case to find out if he could be among the people trying to "bring this country down" by colluding with Russians.

Eric Trump begs for $1 from supporters cuz the cost of keeping his criminal daddy out of prison will be 'tremendous' https://t.co/d3sEebt8aG — Bill Madden (@activist360) October 30, 2017

'Just $1 to help us’: BEGS Eric Trump in email after Manafort indictment.



He's seriously asking for cash! pic.twitter.com/a6JDxIHAIe — Alamo_on_the_rise (@AlamoOnTheRise) October 31, 2017

Fundraising email from Eric Trump.



Trump's former campaign manager gets arrested and the first reaction is to MONETIZE IT. pic.twitter.com/przQTqTayv — emigre80 (@emigre80) October 30, 2017

Hmmm, maybe not the best day for Eric Trump to send a fundraising email saying “my father will always stand for what is right.” — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) October 30, 2017

Banner / Thumbnail : Jonathan Ernst/Reuters