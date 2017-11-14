Eric Trump Wants FBI To Leave His Dad Alone And Focus On Clinton

“To me, it’s such a travesty that that’s not being investigated because there is something there and it smells and it looks horrible,” said Eric Trump.

In a recent interview on Trump’s favorite media house Fox News, Eric Trump praised his father.

After praising President Donald Trump for “doing an unbelievable job,” host Maria Bartiromo asked Eric if Donald Trump Jr. had been a target of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Eric Trump’s response was negative, insisting he had never been interviewed by Mueller.

“The Russia thing is a total sham!” he said. “It’s total nonsense. There is zero collusion with Russia.”

He further insisted that a special prosecutor should be appointed to probe the charges against Hillary Clinton in the so-called Uranium One scandal — the fake conspiracy by Republicans according to which Clinton approved the sale of American uranium to Russia in exchange for a large donation to the Clinton Foundation.

This theory has been debunked several times. But for Eric it still lives on, he quickly took an aim at Clinton for the scandal, asking people if they were so naïve to believe someone gave Clinton, the Secretary of State – a government official at that time, a 145 million dollars for her foundation, for no good reason.

“To me, it’s such a travesty that that’s not being investigated because there is something there and it smells and it looks horrible,” he exclaimed.

“It’s horrible what happened and you see all the other bad facts. And you at least know the 33,000 emails and everything else, the fact that they will look into nonsense, something that didn’t happen, and that they will go on tangents for weeks and weeks about nonsense emails [between the Trump campaign and Wikileaks] and other things, but they won’t look into hardcore facts.”

“It’s really a travesty,” he repeated. “It’s unfair to this nation.”

“As an American citizen, I certainly hope there would be” he said when the host asked him if there should be an investigation into Clinton.

Probably Trump’s family or his administration is not aware that their own attorney general said this week that there is not enough evidence to merit any further investigation into Clinton pertaining to the Uranium One deal.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Shannon Stapleton