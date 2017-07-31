Eric Trump Apparently Believes People Of This Country ‘Love’ His Dad

“My father has the voice of the country. The people of this country love him. Why wouldn't they get in line?” Eric Trump asked Sean Hannity.

.@EricTrump: "My father has the voice of this country. The people of this country love him." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/2s30tRBJwg — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2017

President Donald Trump’s middle son, the one who believes liberals are not even people and “nepotism is kind of a factor of life,” once again appeared on his father’s favorite news channel to spread more alterative facts.

Following his father’s footsteps, Eric Trump began his interview with Sean Hannity, who would have been the president of Donald Trump Fan Club had there been one, by slamming the mainstream media.

“The media has really gone to shambles,” he said, claiming the press is engaged in a “race to the bottom these days” when it comes to covering his father and his frenzied administration. “They would rather focus on Russia. They would rather focus on these nonsense stories than real news that people care about.”

He also called it a “sad thing for democracy” and “the morality of the country.”

Ironically, his comments came just as The Washington Post revealed Trump personally dictated the misleading statement about his oldest son’s infamous meeting with the Russian lawyer. The initial statement said Donald Trump Jr. and the Kremlin-linked attorney “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children.”

Eric Trump did not stop there. He went on to say he wants someone to start fighting for his father.

“I want somebody to start fighting for him,” Trump’s son told Hannity. “How much weight does he have to carry by himself?”

His remarks appeared directed at the Senate Republicans who repeatedly failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“My father has the voice of this country. The people of this country love him. Why wouldn’t they get in line? It doesn’t make sense,” Eric added. “They would rather see this country fail than see my father succeed.”

Someone should probably tell the younger Trump about his dad’s dismally low approval ratings.

A recent Gallup poll, conducted between April 20 and July 19, showed Trump averaged a 38.8 percent approval rating, far below the presidential average for that period, which stands at 62 percent. Until Trump, Bill Clinton was the only president to ever fall below 50 percent in their second quarter, coming in at 44 percent.

In addition to that, Trump ended his second quarter with one of the lowest approval ratings for that period of any president on record. He also ranked 250th out of the 287 second quarters Gallup has measured since 1945.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Nick Didlick